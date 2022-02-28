As a brand that believes that women have what it takes to break the norm and be pretty fearless, they are showing support with the campaign ‘#IAmPrettyFearless.’ The purpose is to encourage women to share their fearless stories of how they’ve been breaking the norm in their various fields. This would create awareness for more individuals and groups to join in on the campaign. It would also inspire other women to continue to break the norm and be pretty fearless in achieving their goals and ambitions.
Infinix supports IWD 2022 with #IAmPrettyFearless campaign
For over a century, a day in the year has been set aside to celebrate women’s cultural, political, socio-economic achievements and push for gender parity. This is celebrated annually on the 8th day of March with communities, groups, organizations and individuals coming together to show solidarity and support for the initiative. Infinix has always had the interest of women at heart and shown support for this movement.
The International Women’s Day campaign theme for 2022 is #BreakTheBias to forge for equality today to ensure a sustainable tomorrow. It is necessary to bring attention to gender equality issues, violence and abuse against women. To recognise the contribution of women and girls around the world will be to build a more sustainable future for everyone. There is an urgent need for us to create a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive so that together, we can all #BreakTheBias.
This is a call to every fearless female out there to share their fearless stories answering the question ‘What does fearless mean to you?’ using the hashtags #IAmPrettyFearless #InfinixWomensDay2022 #BreakTheBias with crossed arms to show solidarity. The most creative videos will be rewarded with a special women’s day gift, but the most important thing is to be authentic and needless to say, fearless.
Keep abreast with updates about other initiatives like this from Infinix @InfinixNigeria on Instagram.
---
#FeatureByInfinix
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng