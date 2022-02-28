Infinix supports IWD 2022 with #IAmPrettyFearless campaign

As a brand that believes that women have what it takes to break the norm and be pretty fearless, they are showing support with the campaign ‘#IAmPrettyFearless.’ The purpose is to encourage women to share their fearless stories of how they’ve been breaking the norm in their various fields. This would create awareness for more individuals and groups to join in on the campaign. It would also inspire other women to continue to break the norm and be pretty fearless in achieving their goals and ambitions.