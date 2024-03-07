How to quickly ripen bananas in your oven

This method is quick, easy, saving you the days it would normally take for bananas to ripen naturally.

Let's walk through how to do it, step by step.

Step 1: Preheat your oven

ADVERTISEMENT

Start by preheating your oven to 300°F (150°C). This temperature is ideal because it's warm enough to soften and sweeten the bananas but not so hot that it cooks them through.

Step 2: Prepare the bananas

While the oven is warming up, grab your unripe bananas. You don't need to peel them; just place them on a baking sheet. If you're worried about cleanup, you can line the baking sheet with parchment paper. The bananas will release some juices as they ripen, so the parchment paper can help catch any drips.

Step 3: Bake the bananas

Once your oven is preheated, put the baking sheet with the bananas into the oven. Bake them for about 15-30 minutes. The time might vary depending on how green your bananas are to start with. You'll know they're ready when the banana skins have turned completely black and the fruit inside feels soft to the touch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 4: Cool the bananas

After taking the bananas out of the oven, let them cool down for a bit. They'll be too hot to handle right away, and the bananas continue to soften even after they're out of the oven. Once they're cool enough to touch, you can peel them. You'll notice the bananas have transformed into the soft, sweet fruit you're looking for, perfect for your baking needs.

Step 5: Use or store the bananas

Now that your bananas are ripened, you can use them immediately for baking or any recipe requiring ripe bananas. If you've ripened more bananas than you need, you can store the peeled bananas in a sealed container in the fridge for a few days or even freeze them for longer storage.

Give it a try next time you find yourself with a bunch of green bananas and a craving for something sweet and banana-flavored.

ADVERTISEMENT