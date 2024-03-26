ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to get rid of bed bugs from your home for good

Anna Ajayi

Reclaim your home and don't let the bed bugs bite.

How to get rid of bed bugs [DailyExpress]
How to get rid of bed bugs [DailyExpress]

Discovering bed bugs in your home can be quite a nightmare. These tiny, sneaky critters love to make a feast of us while we're snoozing, leaving itchy, red bites.

Recommended articles

Fortunately, getting rid of them for good is possible.

With some patience and the right tactics, you can bid these unwelcome guests goodbye. Here are some ways to make your home the cosy, bug-free zone it should be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Know your enemy. Bed bugs are little, brownish insects that thrive on our blood. They sneak into the tiniest of spaces. If you notice itchy bites when you wake up or spot tiny blood spots on your sheets, chances are, you've got bed bugs. Also, keep an eye out for their little exoskeletons after they moult, and their droppings that look like tiny black dots.

To kick things off, give your room a thorough clean. Bed bugs are not fans of cleanliness. Vacuum your mattress, bed frame, and any nooks and crannies where they might be hiding. Get rid of clutter around your bed to reduce their hiding spots. Seal up any cracks in the wall. Remember, the more meticulous you are, the less cosy your bed will be for these pests.

Bed bugs despise heat. Washing your bedding, curtains, and clothes at a high temperature (about 60°C) can send them packing. For larger items like mattresses and furniture, consider using a steam cleaner. The steam's heat can penetrate deep into fabrics, nixing bed bugs in their tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

If things are a bit more serious, you might need to use insecticides. There are loads of products out there designed to target bed bugs. However, it's crucial to use them correctly. Always follow the instructions on the label. It's recommended to use a combination of products for the best effect, like a spray for immediate knockdown and a powder to linger and catch any stragglers.

Sometimes, despite our best efforts, bed bugs can prove to be stubborn adversaries. If you've tried everything and they're still hanging around, it might be time to call in the pros. Pest control experts have the tools and know-how to tackle severe infestations, ensuring those bed bugs don’t stand a chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

After you've declared victory over the bed bugs, keeping them away for good requires vigilance. Regularly inspect your bedding and furniture for any signs of a comeback. Consider using protective covers for your mattress and pillows that are designed to keep bed bugs out. And if you've been travelling, always check your luggage and clothes for stowaways before bringing them back into your home.

Dealing with bed bugs can feel like a daunting task, but with determination and the right approach, you can make your home a bed bug-free zone. Regular cleaning, applying heat treatments, using insecticides wisely, and perhaps seeking professional help are all part of the arsenal against these pesky invaders. Be persistent and stay vigilant to ensure these unwelcome guests don’t return. With these tips, you’re well on your way to reclaiming your home and enjoying peaceful, bite-free nights.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We found the loneliest house in the world

We found the loneliest house in the world

How to block your Airtel SIM card

How to block your Airtel SIM card

Top 10 richest female celebs in the world: Rihanna, Taylor Swift's wealth shocking

Top 10 richest female celebs in the world: Rihanna, Taylor Swift's wealth shocking

These tricks will help you sleep soundly on the plane

These tricks will help you sleep soundly on the plane

AI may soon be able to predict whether you'll be rich, when you'll die

AI may soon be able to predict whether you'll be rich, when you'll die

How quitting smoking can improve your sex life

How quitting smoking can improve your sex life

How to get rid of bed bugs from your home for good

How to get rid of bed bugs from your home for good

London to Lagos driver Pelumi Nubi’s car crashes

London to Lagos driver Pelumi Nubi’s car crashes

All you need to know about opening a domiciliary account in Nigeria

All you need to know about opening a domiciliary account in Nigeria

The world's most expensive cow was sold for ₦6 billion - Here’s why

The world's most expensive cow was sold for ₦6 billion - Here’s why

We know all 9 possible reasons you're tired all the time

We know all 9 possible reasons you're tired all the time

Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast? The answer is not that obvious

Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast? The answer is not that obvious

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wole Soyinka, a literary activist

Wole Soyinka and 6 other Africans who changed the course of history

How shy women ask men out.

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Wedding Night Virgins can make the best of it by preparing their minds for it [Credit: Getty Images]

Here's everything to know about being a virgin on your wedding night

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships (Shutter stock)

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships