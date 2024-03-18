ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to check WAEC result: A comprehensive guide

Anna Ajayi

Checking your WAEC results is a straightforward process that can be done from anywhere.

How to check WAEC result [MySchoolGist]
How to check WAEC result [MySchoolGist]

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) conducts examinations and awards certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.

Recommended articles

After the anxious wait following exams, checking your WAEC result is the next big step. This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step explanation on how to check your WAEC results easily and efficiently.

Before attempting to check your result, make sure that WAEC has officially announced the release of results for your examination year. This information is typically disseminated through news outlets, the WAEC official website, and social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

You will need the following information to check your result:

  • Your examination number (A 10-digit number unique to every candidate).
  • The examination year (The year you sat for the exam).
  • The type of examination: WAEC conducts several exams (e.g., WASSCE for School Candidates or for Private Candidates).
  • Your scratch card details: This includes the Serial Number and the PIN. Scratch cards can be purchased at WAEC offices or authorised retail outlets.

Open your web browser and go to the WAEC result-checking website at https://www.waecdirect.org. This is the official portal for result checking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you're on the WAEC result checking portal, you'll see a form requiring your exam details. Fill this in carefully with the following:

  • Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number.
  • Select the Examination Year (e.g., 2023).
  • Choose the Type of Examination you sat for from the dropdown menu.
  • Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch Card.
  • Type in the Personal Identification Number (PIN) from your Scratch Card.

After entering all necessary information, double-check for accuracy. Then click on the “Submit” button to process your result checking request.

ADVERTISEMENT

If all details are entered correctly and your result is available, it will be displayed on the screen shortly after submission. Here, you have the option to view your result, download it for your records, or print it out. Ensure you have a stable internet connection and a ready printer if you wish to print your results immediately.

  • If the portal returns an error or says your result is not available, double-check the details you've entered for any mistakes. If all details are correct, it could mean that your result is still being processed. Try again later.
  • If you encounter issues with your Scratch Card (e.g., an invalid PIN or Serial Number), ensure you're entering the correct details. If the problem persists, you may need to purchase a new card or contact WAEC for support.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Keep your Scratch Card safe even after use; you might need it again (e.g., for corrections or verifications).
  • Remember, you can only use your Scratch Card a limited number of times to check your result. Ensure you download and save a copy of your results for future use.
  • WAEC may also provide SMS options for checking results. Check the official website for guidelines if you prefer this method.

By following these steps carefully, you can access your results quickly and move on to the next phase of your educational or career journey. Always refer to the official WAEC website for the most accurate and updated information regarding result releases and examinations.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Can eating groundnuts boost your sperm count? What to know

Can eating groundnuts boost your sperm count? What to know

How to make cranberry juice for better sexual performance

How to make cranberry juice for better sexual performance

How to check WAEC result: A comprehensive guide

How to check WAEC result: A comprehensive guide

For men: How to dress smart for a first date in 8 steps

For men: How to dress smart for a first date in 8 steps

8 easy ways to catch a cheating partner red-handed

8 easy ways to catch a cheating partner red-handed

A step-by-step guide to JAMB registration in Nigeria

A step-by-step guide to JAMB registration in Nigeria

Suhoor: All you need to know about the meal taken before dawn during Ramadan

Suhoor: All you need to know about the meal taken before dawn during Ramadan

Do you need to wash your eggs? The answer may surprise you

Do you need to wash your eggs? The answer may surprise you

These 3 zodiac signs are the worst bosses at work

These 3 zodiac signs are the worst bosses at work

10 amazing health and sexual benefits of prekese

10 amazing health and sexual benefits of prekese

6 reasons some men wear pads

6 reasons some men wear pads

Guzangs premieres its first fashion event in Lagos!

Guzangs premieres its first fashion event in Lagos!

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting is a pillar of Islam [APimages]

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Reciting Quaran in Ramadan

7 do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

5 Benefits of fasting during Ramadan

5 benefits of fasting during Ramadan