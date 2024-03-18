How to check WAEC result: A comprehensive guide

After the anxious wait following exams, checking your WAEC result is the next big step. This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step explanation on how to check your WAEC results easily and efficiently.

Step 1: Ensure your result has been released

Before attempting to check your result, make sure that WAEC has officially announced the release of results for your examination year. This information is typically disseminated through news outlets, the WAEC official website, and social media platforms.

Step 2: Get your WAEC examination details ready

You will need the following information to check your result:

Your examination number (A 10-digit number unique to every candidate).

The examination year (The year you sat for the exam).

The type of examination: WAEC conducts several exams (e.g., WASSCE for School Candidates or for Private Candidates).

Your scratch card details: This includes the Serial Number and the PIN. Scratch cards can be purchased at WAEC offices or authorised retail outlets.

Step 3: Visit the WAEC result checking portal

Open your web browser and go to the WAEC result-checking website at https://www.waecdirect.org. This is the official portal for result checking.

Step 4: Enter your examination information

Once you're on the WAEC result checking portal, you'll see a form requiring your exam details. Fill this in carefully with the following:

Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number.

Select the Examination Year (e.g., 2023).

Choose the Type of Examination you sat for from the dropdown menu.

Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch Card.

Type in the Personal Identification Number (PIN) from your Scratch Card.

Step 5: Submit your request

After entering all necessary information, double-check for accuracy. Then click on the “Submit” button to process your result checking request.

Step 6: View, download, or print your results

If all details are entered correctly and your result is available, it will be displayed on the screen shortly after submission. Here, you have the option to view your result, download it for your records, or print it out. Ensure you have a stable internet connection and a ready printer if you wish to print your results immediately.

Sorting common issues

If the portal returns an error or says your result is not available, double-check the details you've entered for any mistakes. If all details are correct, it could mean that your result is still being processed. Try again later.

If you encounter issues with your Scratch Card (e.g., an invalid PIN or Serial Number), ensure you're entering the correct details. If the problem persists, you may need to purchase a new card or contact WAEC for support.

Additional tips

Keep your Scratch Card safe even after use; you might need it again (e.g., for corrections or verifications).

Remember, you can only use your Scratch Card a limited number of times to check your result. Ensure you download and save a copy of your results for future use.

WAEC may also provide SMS options for checking results. Check the official website for guidelines if you prefer this method.

By following these steps carefully, you can access your results quickly and move on to the next phase of your educational or career journey. Always refer to the official WAEC website for the most accurate and updated information regarding result releases and examinations.