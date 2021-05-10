Giftcardstonaira Launches Gift Card Trading app

Gift cards make it much easier and faster for people to pay for goods and services online. While most people purchase gift cards to use as a form of payment for goods and services, others receive them from friends and relatives abroad and might prefer to resell the gift cards for cash.

The process of selling Gift cards in Nigeria has been easy, fast and seamless since 2017 when Giftcardstonaira.com which is the best gift card trading website in Nigeria was created. And now the process of trading gift cards for cash is going to be much easier than before because Giftcardstonaira just launched its mobile app for the trading of gift cards.

GIFTCARDSTONAIRA is a registered gift card trading company established in 2017 dedicated to providing a world-class trading experience to people in Nigeria and Ghana. Integrity, dedication and excellence in value have been the pillars on which the company hinges its practices and policies on

WHY GIFTCARDSTONAIRA?

1). Highest Gift Card Rate

Giftcardstonaira has always been the only gift card trading platform in Nigeria and Ghana that pays the highest rate. No other trading platform comes close. The giftcardstonaira trading app is taking this to another level by offering its users the opportunity to earn different gifts while trading on the app. You can download the app from the Google play store or from the Apple app Store. You can easily check current gift card rates here

2). Safe and Secure

Be rest assured that Giftcardstonaira is safe and secure. This means that you don't have to worry about withdrawing your money after each trade. You can easily withdraw your money from the app after each trade and it will go straight into your bank account. With the option of two-factor authentication, no one else will be able to gain access to your account.

3). Great Customer Service

Giftcardstonaira has been in existence since 2017 and they have been getting good reports from their customers due to the fact that they put their customers' needs first. You can get in touch with them through their various channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Giftcardstonaira app and on their site and you will be attended to immediately.

4). Redeem Different Gift cards

You can redeem almost every popular gift card on Giftcardstonaira. They accept gift cards like iTunes, Steam, Google, Visa, Amazon, Sephora Nordstrom, Nike, Walmart, Nike, Amex, OffGamers, eBay, Best-Buy, Apple Store, Macy, Vanilla, Target etc.

5). Fast Payout and withdrawal

Giftcardstonaira has always been known for fast payout. You get paid into your wallet in less than 5 minutes after your card has been confirmed. You can quickly withdraw the money into your bank account without any delay.

How To Trade on Giftcardstonaira

Register and Login

Navigate to " wallet " and click on " add new account "t to Add your bank details

" and click on " "t to Add your bank details Go to " Dashboard " and click on " Sell Giftcard " to Submit your card

" and click on " " to Submit your card Wait for 2 minutes or less for card to be confirmed.

Check your wallet for your cash.

Withdraw to your bank account

When you open the giftcardstonaira app, register first if you haven't but if you have, click on login to start trading immediately. Quickly click on the wallet button and add your bank details. Click on add new account to add your bank details.

To start selling your gift card, click on dashboard at the bottom of the screen. On the dashboard, you will see a button named "Sell Giftcard" and select the type of Gift card you would like to sell from the various options made available for you on the app. Select gift card, enter the amount and upload the gift card image. When you are through, click on submit trade and wait for 2 - 5 minutes for the card to be confirmed. After about 2 minutes, click on wallet and withdraw your money into your bank account.

Gift Cards you can sell on Giftcardstonaira

Below is a list of Gift cards and many more you can sell in Nigeria on the giftcardstonaira app and get paid in naira immediately

Steam Gift Card

Amazon Gift card

Razor Blade Gift Card

eBay Gift Card

iTunes Gift Card

Google Gift Card

Visa Gift Card

Sephora Gift Card

Nordstrom Gift Card

Nike Gift Card

Walmart Gift Card

Offgamers Gift Card

BestBuy Gift Card

Home Depot Gift Card

Apple Store Gift Card

Macy Gift Card

Vanilla Gift Card

Target Gift Card

How to check the current Rate of any Gift card

To check the current rate of any gift card, download Giftcardstonaira app from Google play store or from the apple app store, Register and login and navigate to the "Menu" and click on "Rates". Select the category of Gift card and enter the gift card amount.