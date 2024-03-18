Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Booty call or BFF? Here's what friends with benefits mean and how it works

Anna Ajayi

FWB relationships can be fun, as long as both people are on the same page.

What does friends with benefits mean? [Pinterest]
What does friends with benefits mean? [Pinterest]

Ever heard of "friends with benefits" (FWB) and found yourself a bit puzzled? Does it mean they're just friends, or is there more?

Recommended articles

Let's clear up the confusion.

Imagine having a friend you love to hang out with, but sometimes, you also share a kiss or more. Yet, you're not calling each other boyfriend or girlfriend. That's the gist of an FWB relationship. It's different from just hooking up once (that's more of a casual thing) and not like dating where feelings and romance are in the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

In simple terms, FWB means two people who are friends decide to add a bit of physical fun into their friendship without romantic feelings attached. Think of it as having a friend to chill, watch movies, and share laughs with, but sometimes there's kissing or other intimate stuff involved. You both enjoy hanging out for reasons beyond just the physical stuff.

The foundation of an FWB relationship is the friendship itself. You genuinely like spending time together, doing friend stuff, not just meeting up for the benefits part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, "benefits" means the physical intimacy you share. It's a way to explore and have fun together in a respectful and consensual way, without the pressures that often come with a romantic relationship.

This phrase is key in FWB relationships. It means there's no expectation of things like commitment, being exclusive (you're not just seeing each other), or getting upset if the other person hangs out with other friends or even dates. It's all about keeping things chill and respectful.

People choose FWB for a few reasons:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • They enjoy being close to someone in a physical way but aren't ready for all the emotions and commitments that come with a serious relationship.
  • They like the idea of having a buddy to spend time with, without the pressure of labels.
  • It's a safe way to explore intimacy with someone they trust and care about as a friend.

Clear communication is super important in FWB relationships. Here's why:

  • Boundaries: It's crucial to talk about what you're both comfortable with and what's off-limits.
  • Expectations: Be honest about what you want from this arrangement. How often do you want to hang out? Is it cool if there are no romantic feelings involved?
  • Safe sex: Discussing birth control and protection is a must to keep both of you safe and healthy.
ADVERTISEMENT

Even the chillest FWB setup can hit some snags. Sometimes, one person might start having deeper feelings, which can get complicated if the other doesn't feel the same.

Jealousy can also pop up, especially if one friend starts dating someone else. It's important to revisit that chat about feelings and expectations if things start to change.

FWB isn't everyone's cup of tea, and that's okay! It's about what feels right for you and fits with your values and needs. If you're thinking about starting an FWB relationship, take some time to consider how you handle emotions, what you're looking for in a relationship, and how you communicate.

Whether you're all in for an FWB or decide it's not your thing, knowing yourself and what you're comfortable with is what really matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My husband of 30 years is a great friend — I want to divorce him

My husband of 30 years is a great friend — I want to divorce him

5 common skin problems and how to avoid them

5 common skin problems and how to avoid them

Booty call or BFF? Here's what friends with benefits mean and how it works

Booty call or BFF? Here's what friends with benefits mean and how it works

Can eating groundnuts boost your sperm count? What to know

Can eating groundnuts boost your sperm count? What to know

How to make cranberry juice for better sexual performance

How to make cranberry juice for better sexual performance

How to check WAEC result: A comprehensive guide

How to check WAEC result: A comprehensive guide

For men: How to dress smart for a first date in 8 steps

For men: How to dress smart for a first date in 8 steps

8 easy ways to catch a cheating partner red-handed

8 easy ways to catch a cheating partner red-handed

A step-by-step guide to JAMB registration in Nigeria

A step-by-step guide to JAMB registration in Nigeria

Suhoor: All you need to know about the meal taken before dawn during Ramadan

Suhoor: All you need to know about the meal taken before dawn during Ramadan

Do you need to wash your eggs? The answer may surprise you

Do you need to wash your eggs? The answer may surprise you

These 3 zodiac signs are the worst bosses at work

These 3 zodiac signs are the worst bosses at work

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting is a pillar of Islam [APimages]

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Reciting Quaran in Ramadan

7 do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

5 Benefits of fasting during Ramadan

5 benefits of fasting during Ramadan