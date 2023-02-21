5 reasons everyone needs to drink a glass of red wine every day

Red wine contains a lot of antioxidants that keep you healthy in the following ways:

1. Regulates blood sugar

The natural substance called resveratrol which can be found in grape skin used to make wine helps diabetics manage their blood sugar levels.

According to the study, those who took resveratrol supplements containing 250 mg once every day for three months had lower blood glucose levels than the others who didn't.

2. Lowers the chance of cancer

Red wine can significantly lower your risk of developing various types of cancers like colon, prostate and ovarian cancer when consumed regularly and in moderation. Resveratrol was administered to human cancer cells, and researchers discovered that it interferes with a protein that supports cancer's growth.

3. Reduces harmful cholesterol

A study found that the high-fibre Tempranillo red grapes used to manufacture some types of red wines lower levels of harmful cholesterol.

4. Maintains heart health

Red wine contains a particular class of antioxidants called polyphenols that keep the blood arteries flexible and avoid unintended clotting.

5. Beneficial for the digestive system

If you drink red wine, you are less likely to get infected by Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium in the stomach.

Red wines' antibacterial properties have made it possible for them to be used to treat digestive ailments like stomach problems and stomach irritation.