5 reasons everyone needs to drink a glass of red wine every day

Temi Iwalaiye

Red wine is usually served at events and in restaurants, but here’s why you need some in the fridge.

Here's why you need to drink a glass of wine [Eat this not that]

Red wines have for centuries been thought to be medicinal. Even in the bible, Paul urges Timothy to drink wine for his stomach.

Red wine contains a lot of antioxidants that keep you healthy in the following ways:

The natural substance called resveratrol which can be found in grape skin used to make wine helps diabetics manage their blood sugar levels.

According to the study, those who took resveratrol supplements containing 250 mg once every day for three months had lower blood glucose levels than the others who didn't.

Red wine can significantly lower your risk of developing various types of cancers like colon, prostate and ovarian cancer when consumed regularly and in moderation. Resveratrol was administered to human cancer cells, and researchers discovered that it interferes with a protein that supports cancer's growth.

A study found that the high-fibre Tempranillo red grapes used to manufacture some types of red wines lower levels of harmful cholesterol.

Red wine contains a particular class of antioxidants called polyphenols that keep the blood arteries flexible and avoid unintended clotting.

If you drink red wine, you are less likely to get infected by Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium in the stomach.

Red wines' antibacterial properties have made it possible for them to be used to treat digestive ailments like stomach problems and stomach irritation.

Take red wine in moderation: wine is good for your body but in excess, it's deadly. Alcohol abuse can have a variety of harmful repercussions on the body, such as liver cirrhosis, and weight gain. Men should drink 1,2 glasses of wine while women should drink 1,½ glass of wine.

