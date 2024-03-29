Here's an easy-to-understand guide, on what causes this explosion and how you can safely enjoy your eggs without any unexpected surprises.

Why eggs explode when put in the microwave Pulse Live Kenya

The Science Behind the Explosion

When you cook an egg in the microwave, something more than just heating happens.

The microwave's energy heats the water inside the egg. However, because the shell is hard and doesn't allow the expanding water vapor to escape easily, pressure builds up inside the egg.

If the pressure gets too high, boom! The egg can explode, leaving a mess and potentially causing burns.

Why It's More Than Just a Mess

Apart from the obvious inconvenience of cleaning up egg remnants from your microwave, there's a safety risk involved.

If an egg explodes after the microwave door is opened, hot egg pieces and steam could cause burns.

It’s a reminder that cooking, even something as simple as heating an egg, requires understanding and respecting how heat affects different foods.

How to Microwave Eggs Safely

Pierce the Yolk and White: Before microwaving, prick the yolk and the white with a fork. This step allows steam to escape and can help prevent the egg from exploding. Cover the Egg: Use a microwave-safe container and cover it with a lid or plastic wrap, leaving a small vent for steam to escape. Cook on Low Power: Use a lower power setting and cook the egg in short intervals, checking it frequently to prevent overheating.

Expert Advice

Culinary experts agree that while microwaving eggs is quick and convenient, taking the right precautions is key to avoiding accidents.

By understanding how microwaves interact with foods and following safety tips, you can enjoy your microwaved eggs without worry.

The Takeaway

Microwaving eggs might seem like a time-saver, but it comes with its own set of rules to avoid kitchen mishaps.

Remember, safety first: by following these simple guidelines, you can enjoy your eggs without any explosive surprises.