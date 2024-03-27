Why does Easter’s date change every year? - You won’t believe why

This year, Easter Sunday is on March 31. Interestingly, the next time Easter falls on March 31 will be in the year 2086.

You won’t believe that Christians also do a little stargazing to discover the exact date for Easter.

How Easter's Date is determined

The date of Easter is decided by a simple rule: it falls on the first Sunday following the full moon after the spring equinox. To standardise the spring equinox date, the Catholic Church designated March 21st as the ecclesiastical equinox.

The full moon that appears immediately after March 21st is known as the Paschal full moon. Paschal comes from the Greek and Latin words "pascha," which means "passover."