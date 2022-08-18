RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Why are women shamed for travelling solo?

Temi Iwalaiye

We are in a time when the word solo-travelling is buzzing. Many men and women are exploring the world and going on solo trips.

travelling solo can be liberating
travelling solo can be liberating

Many people have dreams of backpacking across Europe, walking through quaint cottages, meeting with the local people, learning their languages, taking solo walks on the sidewalks overlooking flowing streams and all the great activities they can do on these trips - they don’t mind doing it alone.

Solo travel or travelling alone can be life-changing even though tumultuous experiences. Read about the challenges here.

Many women have been raped and killed by locals when travelling alone. Just this year, a Nigerian woman spoke about how she was almost raped by a staff of the hotel she was lodged in Zanzibar.

Yet, victim blaming is prevalent, with many people saying that women should not be allowed to solo travel - for no other reason than they are women and it is unsafe for them.

Even though it behoves women to stay away from dangerous countries and to protect themselves, it’s sad that their gender is what stands between them and experiencing what they truly want.

But more than the obvious advice, to stay at home, women are slut shamed for even travelling because how else would she earn the money to travel if a man isn’t paying for it? With news of women excreting for men’s amusement in Dubai for free all-expense paid trips, it is not surprising that women are so accused.

Recently, a young popular Twitter personality was asked how she got the money to travel to as many countries as she has without a rich man supporting her. It’s almost inconceivable, to some people that a woman can be wealthy without a man supporting her.

However, the most troubling accusation came from an American Comedian, Lil Duval, who said that he is convinced women who travel solo are like trains being run on them.

A train means a woman having sex with more than one man at a time, meaning that women only travel alone so they can engage in sexual activities with strangers.

The supposed fragility of a woman can be so suffocating and restrictive. Yet, so much accusation and forced chastity and appearance of holiness are forced down their throats, they are not allowed to just be and live their lives the way they want.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The dangers of using Agbo Jedi Jedi

The dangers of using Agbo Jedi Jedi

Why are women shamed for travelling solo?

Why are women shamed for travelling solo?

'Inspired By Nature, Hayat Kimya, launches Bebem with natural essences baby diapers in Nigeria

'Inspired By Nature", Hayat Kimya, launches Bebem with natural essences baby diapers in Nigeria

Ladies, 5 foods to avoid during your period

Ladies, 5 foods to avoid during your period

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

Snail slime as moisturizer? Don't sleep on this skincare hack

Snail slime as moisturizer? Don't sleep on this skincare hack

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

All you need to know about the Magun charm phenomenon

All you need to know about the Magun charm phenomenon

Girl Code: 5 unwritten rules of female friendships

Girl Code: 5 unwritten rules of female friendships

Trending

What you should not do while visiting the Benin palace

You should not do any of these while visiting Oba of Benin's palace

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to [FinGlobal]

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

Why you should start using onion water now! [Ohamsgist]

Onion Water: Why you should start using this now!

See how all the 36 Nigerian states got their names

See how all 36 Nigerian states got their names