Challenges and safety tips for women travelling alone

Female tourists seeking enjoyment, relaxation and relief usually make their way to these beautiful islands and countries but it is not always a fairy tale trip.

Some of the challenges faced are common such as the language barrier and others are deep rooted challenges like xenophobia.

Forbes listed the 10 worst countries for women to travel to; Egypt, Morocco, Jamaica, India, Peru, Bahamas, Colombia, Turkey, Ecuador and Guatemala. The main reasons are terrorism, violence and sexual assault.

According to Women's Danger Index, South Africa is one of the most dangerous places for women to travel to. The report states; "South Africa is the most dangerous country for women to visit alone, followed closely by Brazil and Russia. Spain, Singapore, and Ireland were the three safest places for solo."

Pulse Live Kenya

Over the Easter weekend, a young lady, Zainab, who travelled to Zanzibar solo for her 23rd birthday made a thread on Twitter about how she was sexually assaulted and almost raped in a hotel.

The thread was harrowing and scary. Even though she reported to the hotel authorities and police, she did not get justice.

This made us think about why solo travelling for women is challenging.

First, there is the assumption that a woman travelling alone is a prostitute or 'loose' woman whose trip was sponsored by a man. So even when she complains, she is looked down on and derided.

Secondly, the lack of a ‘protector’ or a group puts her at risk and makes her vulnerable. It is sad that society makes the presence of a man necessary for women to feel safe from harm caused by other men.

Thirdly, there is the risk of sexual assault, violence, and catcalls from locals because she is alone. In India, it is advised to dress like the locals to avoid getting harassed. Several women have reported intruders in their rooms and general mistreatment

There is also the risk of theft and loss of property. People have had their properties stolen from hotel rooms or while out and about the town.

Extortion is another big issue. From immigration officers extorting at the airport to maltreatment by locales, the journey can be traumatic.

How can women keep themselves safe when solo-travelling?

If you are anything like me, then you wouldn’t want to wait for anyone before you explore the world. The world is too big to wait for someone before you experience it.

But as a woman travelling alone, there are going to be some challenges no matter the country. So. here are a few safety tips;

Research the country properly. Know about the currency, how much do you need to have? how much can take through the airport? and how can you convert your country's currency? Know about mobile networks that work and the means of transportation. Do Uber and Bolt work there? Use a tour company. There are so many tour companies that can help you with planning, flights and itinerary. Tell the hotel staff that your boyfriend or husband will come to join you soon. Do not make it seem like you are there alone. Get a more secure lock. Most of these thefts and assaults are committed by hotel staff members. Go online and buy an air BnB safety lock. Stay sober. If you are drunk or passed out, your thinking, and judgement is impaired. Have a soft copy of your passport. Have Nigeria’s embassy number or contact as well the number of their local police. Get a pepper spray or knife handy.