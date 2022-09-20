RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Try these tips to make friends when traveling alone

Traveling can be so much fun. You get to see new things, experience a different culture, eat some local dishes, meet and connect with new people.

However, let’s face it. Enjoying most of these activities is easier with a group.

Yes, sometimes, all you want to do is be by yourself, but at other times, especially when it involves doing new things, visiting places, etc., it’s more fun when you have someone beside you to make some side comments or crack some jokes with.

The question is, what happens if you are traveling solo? It’s simple! Make some friends. And here are a few tips you could try out to make new friends when traveling alone.

If you are going to make new friends on this trip, you’re going to have to start by being approachable. This means less phone and gadget time, and more friendly smiles.

If you spend most of the time with your head buried in your phone or have your earbuds on the entire time, people are going to assume you don’t want to be disturbed.

So, instead of sending people the wrong signal, try to do away with the gadgets and get more involved in the activities going on around you.

Sometimes, it’s easier to connect with people who have connections with something or someone you know.

If you are visiting a country that a friend of yours might have visited in the past or perhaps, went to school there, you could reach out to them before your trip to link you up with some of the people they may know there. That way, you already have some friends there even before leaving.

Apart from the fact that shared spaces like hostels are a more affordable option, they are a few of the best places to make friends when traveling alone. For instance, you can participate in hostel activities where you get to meet new people and make some friends.

Bear in mind, however, that if you feel unsafe while staying in a shared space, do not hesitate to move out.

If your trip involves getting a lot of work done, rather than just staying in your room all day to work, you can consider using co-working spaces. That way, you’ll get to meet and network with professionals outside of your country, even if they are not in your field.

If you expect to make new friends, then finding a way to be a part of group activities is one of your best options, preferably, small group tours of 6-8 people, so that it’ll be easy for you to mingle.

