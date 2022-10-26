Try these 5 tips for a successful visa application in Nigeria

The good part, however, is that you can make your application smooth and successful with some insights and efforts in the right direction. With that in mind, here are a few tips you might want to consider when applying for a visa.

1) Apply early

In Nigeria, the average visa processing time is an average of 10-15 days, depending on the embassy. Some take longer while others take less. Because it’s not up to you to determine how long it’ll take, it’s best to apply as early as possible. You can apply as far as 2-3 months before your trip.

2) Build a strong travel history

Visa applications for some countries aren’t completely friendly to first time travelers. To make it easier and improve your chances, you have to build a strong travel history. You can start by visiting countries with free visa access or visa on arrival access

3) Apply for the right kind of visa

There are several types of visa, ranging from immigrant to non-immigrant visa, student visa, work visa, business/conference visa, visitor visa (B1/B2), exchange visitor visa, I visa, domestic employee visa, religious worker visa, etc.

If you’re going to enjoy a smooth visa application process with higher chances of an approval, then you have to apply for the right kind of visa depending on your purpose for traveling. If you are not sure what to do, you can consult with a visa agent. However, be sure to do a thorough research before settling for one.

4) Show proof of funds/socio-economic ties

Most embassies want to see proof that you can take care of yourself while in their country, and won’t end up becoming a liability to their government in the case of relocation. In the case of visitation, they want to be sure that you have strong reasons to come back home once your visa expires.

To prove this, you have to have strong socio-economic reasons like sufficient funds, investments, good jobs, etc. For proof of funds, you’ll need 3-6 months of your bank statement to show that you are financially stable and capable of taking care of yourself.

5) Do away with fake document