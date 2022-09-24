RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

TravelTank partners with RwandAir on a contest for travel influencers

#FeatureByTravelTank: In celebration of TravelTank’s first year anniversary and in partnership with RwandAir, travel influencers and content creators alike are being provided with the opportunity to win a trip to Rwanda via a social media contest.

To achieve this, the company is calling on mini-influencers to utilize their respective skills, creativity, and ideas to produce both internationally and locally recognized travel-related visuals expressing their distinct tastes to hasten the desire to travel in the hearts of our audience.

Interested influencers are encouraged to join the competition by following the three steps below:

  • Follow and tag TravelTank across all social media platforms - Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. They have to fill up a form field here.  
  • Post a travel picture, a real-life adventure-related picture with an engaging caption along with contest hashtags: #TravelTankStorytellers #Contest.  
  • The entrants’ posts with the highest likes and engagement are qualified for the next round where a poll will determine the winner. 

As a basic requirement, contest entrants' accounts must have 2,500 followers or more.

For more information on TravelTank, feel free to reach out to TravelTank via email at info@traveltank.com or send a DM through the TravelTank social media platforms:

