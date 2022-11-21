The fusion of business and leisure in Ikoyi

ROOM RATES

Rooms type Rate Corporate Rate offer Theatre U-shape Classroom Cabaret Banquet Conference Hall NGN 350, 000 250,000 60pax 40pax 35pax 40pax (Board Room) NGN200, 000 150,000 N/A 10 N/A N/A N/A

*Rates are Inclusive of 10% Service Charge, 7.5%VAT and 5% Lagos state consumption tax.

VALUE ADDITIONS:

· 1 complimentary breakfast (Additional @N8,500).

· High-Speeded Free WIFI.

· Free use of the swimming pool and Gymnasium

· Discount price on spa

· 2 Bottles of Water per day / Room.

· Self-serviced tea tray.

· Safe Deposit box.

CONFERENCE ROOM

Pulse Nigeria

In addition to its 23 elegant rooms spread across five different categories, the hotel also provides first-rate meeting spaces with cutting-edge conference equipment, like high definition and high-speed video conferencing, at both of its corporate spaces, which can accommodate 10 or 80 guests, respectively.

The conference room which accommodates 80 people goes for a steal at the rate of N350,000 per day while the executive type Board Room comes at the friendly rate of N200,000.If you are familiar with the rates of such spaces with this level of facility, you would agree that this is a steal.

MEETING ROOM/ CONFERENCE FACILITIES HIRE RATES & CAPACITY CHART

Our State-of-the-Art Conference Facilities include the following:

· Video conferencing facilities.

· High speed free Wi-Fi.

· Break out areas for tea and coffee breaks.

· Multi- purpose function conference reception area.

· Direct VIP access.

· 1 bottled water per participant.

· Writing materials and Sweets (Mints) for participants.

RESTAURANT

Pulse Nigeria

The greatest satisfaction from food is evidently derived from the most delightful fusion of sensations beyond the taste buds. At Isglo Hotel. the dining experience offers a comfortable setting in a soothing environment. The hotel's restaurant is a creative afro-continental culinary experience that offers a variety of well-styled local and international delicacies.

SPA SERVICE

Without the one amenity that simultaneously pampers the body and mind, what good is an amazing hotel experience? The spa at Isglo Hotel is outfitted to satisfy all soft desires and relieve guests' stress.

POOL

The pool at Isglo Hotel is another another perk for those looking to unwind with a refreshing splash or soak up some sun by the poolside which overlooks the bar filled with the best of cocktails, wines, and much more. The poolside is also a great location for events such parties and cozy dinners.

Pulse Nigeria

GYM

The hotel's gym, like all every other recreational amenity, wasn't only designed to o fulfill all righteousness, rather, it is a place that has been purposefully designed to encourage fitness. When guests check in, they are greeted to the best exercise routines since the gym is stocked with the necessary equipment and atmosphere to make working out desirable.

Pulse Nigeria

To fully appreciate why it is true to say that the hotel lives up to the modern 5-star rating and expectation while still offering comfort and elegance, you’d need to personally have a first-hand feel of The Isglo Experience.

Isglo Hotel is situated at 17b, Femi Okunnu Street, off Oloto, off Glover Road, Ikoyi, lagos. and your journey to this sweet fusion of business and luxury begins at https://isglohotels.com/ .

---