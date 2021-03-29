Check out the different types of peppers we have in Nigeria.

Peppers are staple ingredients in the preparation of most Nigerian meals. See the most common peppers that are used in Nigeria.

1. Ata rodo (scotch bonnets)

This is the regular pepper we use in Nigeria. It also consists of yellow pepper. Most Scotch bonnets have a heat rating of 80,000–400,000 Scoville units.

2. Tatashe (red bell peppers)

Bell peppers are less pungent than ata rodo and are used to add colour to food. They come in red, yellow, orange and green. The green bell pepper is popularly known as green pepper.

3. Dry pepper (Piri piri/chili)

Piri piri is used to make the dry pepper that Nigerians grind. Most piri piri have a heat rating of 50,000–175,000 units.

4. Cayenne pepper

The Cayenne peppers are smaller chili peppers that are used to add some spice to the meal. They are rated 30,000 to 50,000

5. Cameroon pepper (Black pepper)

Cameroon pepper is a more African aromatic pepper that is usually dried and grounded. It is very spicy and pungent and usually used in small quantities.