The 6 stunning women who have joined the Ooni of Ife's harem

Temi Iwalaiye

The Ooni of Ife keeps marrying an unending list of educated, well-placed women. In case you've lost count, here is a rundown of his new brides.

The Ooni's new set of wives
The Ooni's new set of wives

After his divorce from his ex-wife, Naomi Silekunola earlier this year, his people have gone on a voyage to marry the best of the best women.

The Ooni has a type - beautiful, smart and educated. Here are his six new wives.

She was a prominent media personality in Lagos whose Tv show was called health watch. She has worked in both the private and public sectors.

Under the leadership of Babatunde Raji, she ran an advocacy Program for the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Her educational qualifications are long, she has certifications from numerous European universities, a Diploma in Linguistics and Data Processing from the University of Lagos and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the same university.

She is also royalty, she is from the Adesegun Ibipe Royal Dynasty of Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu, Ogun State.

The marriage was done in Magodo, Lagos without the Ooni himself present.

Olori Aderonke is royalty. She is the late Ooni Ajagun Ademiluyi's great-granddaughter, an Ooni of Ife.

She obtained her law degree from West London University. In 2012, she established the London African Fashion Week.

She established a sister initiative called Africa Fashion Week Nigeria in 2014.

The princess holds a master's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Greenwich and is a registered chartered accountant.

She currently lives in the UK where she has her own business. Ashley Adegoke Foundation is Olori Ashley's brainchild, it is a non-profit organization that specializes in helping widows and the underprivileged.

Olori Tobi Philips is from Okitipupa, Ondo state. Before becoming the Ooni's wife, she reportedly worked for him for six years. She is a former beauty queen, model and fashion entrepreneur.

Her wedding took place a few hours after the Ooni got married to Mariam Anako. She is the fourth woman to be married to the Ooni. She worked as an electronic data processor in Scotland before becoming an Olori.

Mariam opened the doorway to the new brides.
Mariam opened the doorway to the new brides. Pulse Nigeria

Mariam Anako is an Ebira native from Kogi State. She was employed as an administrative manager at Nestoil Limited before she got married to the Ooni.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

