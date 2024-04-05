5 scariest places on earth full of ghosts, dead bodies and the paranormal

These are the five scariest places on earth:

1. Taos Hum

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Taos residents in New Mexico are constantly hearing a low humming sound, similar to an engine in the distance. The sound, which could be outside or inside the head, is a disturbing phenomenon that has led to at least three people committing suicide because they couldn't bear the constant humming. One wonders who or what is responsible for that sound.

2. Paris Catacombs

Pulse Nigeria

The Paris catacombs were used during the 18th century to bury over 6 million Parisians due to a public health crisis. The mass grave of human remains is arranged on the wall, and let's face it, that's kind of spooky.

At the entrance, there is an inscription that reads, "Arrête, c'est ici l'empire de la mort!" (Translation: Stop. This is the empire of death!).

ADVERTISEMENT

Some visitors hear whispers after midnight, encouraging them to go deeper into the underground maze.

3. Island of the Dolls

Pulse Nigeria

Mexico's Island of Dolls, La Isla de las Muñecas, is a haunted island located in the Xochimilco Canals south of Mexico City. The island is famous for its hundreds of dolls hung by former owner Don Julián Santana Barrera.

He discovered the body of a young girl in the canal and hung a doll on a tree in her memory. Soon he began collecting discarded dolls, and it became the world's largest collection of haunted dolls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people claim that the dolls move on their own—and even beckon people to the island’s canals.

In 2001, the collector died near the spot where the girl had died, with some believing her spirit was involved.

4. Edinburgh Castle

Pulse Nigeria

Edinburgh Castle, located on Castle Rock, is one of Europe's oldest fortified sites, built by King David I in the 12th century. With 26 sieges, the castle has a history of constant war, leading to legends and haunted dungeons.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has many famous ghosts like a ghost dog roaming the cemetery, a piper boy who was sent through underground tunnels, and a headless drummer who was seen drumming in the 17th century before the castle was attacked.

5. Capuchin Catacombs

Pulse Nigeria