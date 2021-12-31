SAO and The Muse 5 was a head-spinning, hope-inspiring showcase of art

For its 5th edition, the organizers decided to turn pain and passion into art, using the theme ‘The Rebirth’ as a catalyst for boundary-pushing storytelling. After Sao Café was gutted by a devastating fire earlier this year, they enlisted the help of multi-hyphenate and creative consultant, Bella Adeleke, who curated an eclectic mix of celebrated artists to redefine the art experience.

Guests were treated to immersive installations and exhibitions from sounds to visuals, including an experiential solo exhibition showcased by resident muse, British-Nigerian multi-disciplinary performance artist Sadiq Ajibola Williams where the power of music was expressed through the lens of creativity.

It was accompanied by a jaw-dropping, vibrant graffiti piece by visual artist and expressionist Driicky Stickman depicting the image of a phoenix brought to life. A striking outdoor bar area was customized by Osa 7 in collaboration with Absolut Vodka, while a stunning nude photography exhibition by Dara Banjo showed dynamic and provocative pieces which evoked raw emotions centered around body image and self-reflection.

Finally, using henna as a medium, Henna by Jumai interpreted the theme beautifully, continuing with the phoenix motif.

Alongside the exhibitions was a fascinating fire breathing performance and swelling forest installation which added another level of ambience to the showcase. DJ Ayizan also took everyone on a magical journey with her unique blend of sounds.

This edition of Sao and The Muse represented endurance and the beauty of being indestructible, which Sao Café is no stranger to. The featured works were presented to celebrate resilient memories, feelings and experiences which otherwise might fade away into the depths of time. The show runs throughout January and is open to the public.

About SAO Café

Sao Café is a full service food and culinary establishment, created to meet the burgeoning demand for quality meals at reasonable prices. Sao Café offers a wide range of local and international meals, with a touch of special innovation in every recipe offered. Sao Café is located in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria.

Instagram: @saocafelagos

