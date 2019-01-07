Ingredients
- 1 small yam sliced
- 1 very ripe plantain
- 2 tbsp palm oil
- 1/4 tsp salt
Cooking time
30 minutes
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Boiling
Recipe Yield
4 servings
Instructions
- In a pot, put your washed yams to boil. Halfway to boil, add the chopped plantains with their back.
- When both yams and plantains had boiled till soft, drain.
- Pound yams in a mortar till pulpy then add the plantains. Pound till soft. Make sure they are both still hot, then add the palm oil and salt and mix with the pestle till consistent and colour is yellow. You can use a food processor instead.
Your onunu is ready! Serve with fisherman stew, peppersoup or native soup.