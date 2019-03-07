Ingredients
- Chicken thighs
- 2 medium onion, grated
- 3 garlic clove, grated
- 2 tablespoon ginger, grated
- 1 Tablespoon paprika
- Chicken seasoning
- Fresh herb
- 5 Scotch bonnet
- 4 chili pepper
- Salt to taste
Cooking time
25 minutes
Recipe category
Appetizer
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Boiling
Instructions
- Wash the children under running water and transfer to a pan.
- Marinate chicken with seasoning, fresh herb, salt onion, ginger and garlic for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Bring to boil scotch bonnet and chili and set aside.
- Cook children under medium heat for 5 - 7 minutes.
- Pass the colander through a sieve and to the chicken.
- Add water depending on the thicken you deserve.
- Cook for 7 -15 until the children is tender.
- Allow to simmer and serve warm.