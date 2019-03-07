Simple chicken peppersoup [Dobby's Signature]
Simple chicken peppersoup [Dobby's Signature]

Ingredients 

  • Chicken thighs
  • 2 medium onion, grated
  • 3 garlic clove, grated
  • 2 tablespoon ginger, grated
  • 1 Tablespoon paprika
  • Chicken seasoning
  • Fresh herb
  • 5 Scotch bonnet
  • 4 chili pepper
  • Salt to taste

Cooking time

25 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Boiling

Instructions

  1. Wash the children under running water and transfer to a pan.
  2. Marinate chicken with seasoning, fresh herb, salt onion, ginger and garlic for 20 to 30 minutes.
  3. Bring to boil scotch bonnet and chili and set aside.
  4. Cook children under medium heat for 5 - 7 minutes.
  5. Pass the colander through a sieve and to the chicken.
  6. Add water depending on the thicken you deserve.
  7. Cook for 7 -15 until the children is tender.
  8. Allow to simmer and serve warm.