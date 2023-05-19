My NYSC Story: I fell in love with a soldier

As the programme approaches its 50th anniversary on May 22, 2023, we’re speaking to Nigerians about their unique experiences.

Okeowo Ayomide camped in Enugu where he fell in love with a soldier. He redeployed to Lagos State in 2022 and learned a very valuable lesson.

What was your perception of NYSC before you had to serve?

I viewed NYSC as a life-changing scheme, and I was excited about the opportunity.

How would you generally describe your three weeks camp experience?

It was amazing! I enjoyed trying different types of food and immersing myself in the camp culture for three weeks.

Did anything interesting happen there?

The best part for me was falling in love with a soldier named Sergeant Senikat. It was a unique experience, as not everyone gets the chance to interact with soldiers, let alone develop feelings for them.

Did that lead anywhere?

I admired her ruggedness, but I never confessed my feelings.

Sorry about that. Anything else about camp?

The water quality was poor, and the condition of the toilets was inadequate, which was quite challenging.

How was your experience for the full service year?

I worked as an office assistant, and my experience was fantastic. I gained valuable skills and had a fulfilling time.

Can you share lessons learned from your service year?

I learned the importance of humility and treating everyone with respect. NYSC taught me not to look down on others and helped me form genuine friendships.

If you could, would you do it all over again?

Absolutely! Everyone should experience the greatness of NYSC. It provided me with exposure to new places and allowed me to make meaningful connections.

Do you think NYSC should be scrapped?