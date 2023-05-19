The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

My NYSC Story: I fell in love with a soldier

Anna Ajayi

For NYSC, Ayomide camped in Enugu where he fell in love with a soldier, but it wasn’t enough to keep him there.

NYSC is a one year mandatory programme
NYSC is a one year mandatory programme

Recommended articles

As the programme approaches its 50th anniversary on May 22, 2023, we’re speaking to Nigerians about their unique experiences.

Okeowo Ayomide camped in Enugu where he fell in love with a soldier. He redeployed to Lagos State in 2022 and learned a very valuable lesson.

ADVERTISEMENT

I viewed NYSC as a life-changing scheme, and I was excited about the opportunity.

It was amazing! I enjoyed trying different types of food and immersing myself in the camp culture for three weeks.

The best part for me was falling in love with a soldier named Sergeant Senikat. It was a unique experience, as not everyone gets the chance to interact with soldiers, let alone develop feelings for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

I admired her ruggedness, but I never confessed my feelings.

The water quality was poor, and the condition of the toilets was inadequate, which was quite challenging.

ADVERTISEMENT

I worked as an office assistant, and my experience was fantastic. I gained valuable skills and had a fulfilling time.

I learned the importance of humility and treating everyone with respect. NYSC taught me not to look down on others and helped me form genuine friendships.

Absolutely! Everyone should experience the greatness of NYSC. It provided me with exposure to new places and allowed me to make meaningful connections.

ADVERTISEMENT

No, I don't believe NYSC should be scrapped. It's a wonderful programme that allows young Nigerians to explore different states and gain valuable experiences.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My NYSC Story: I fell in love with a soldier

My NYSC Story: I fell in love with a soldier

5 people you should never date, no matter how badly you want them

5 people you should never date, no matter how badly you want them

Exciting and educative ALX's 'Karibu' welcome session holds in Lagos

Exciting and educative ALX's 'Karibu' welcome session holds in Lagos

10 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time

10 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

World's most expensive ice cream costs ₦‎3.1 million

World's most expensive ice cream costs ₦‎3.1 million

Best and worst dressed celebrities at AMVCA Cultural Day 2023

Best and worst dressed celebrities at AMVCA Cultural Day 2023

7 money-saving tips for newlywed couples in 2023

7 money-saving tips for newlywed couples in 2023

5 creative things to do with leftover food to prevent food wastage

5 creative things to do with leftover food to prevent food wastage

'There was a point...I was seeing the stage upside down' - Hilda Baci

'There was a point...I was seeing the stage upside down' - Hilda Baci

‘You can be sexy and still change the world’ - Hilda Baci on how women are unfairly stereotyped

‘You can be sexy and still change the world’ - Hilda Baci on how women are unfairly stereotyped

5 most powerful acts of love you should know

5 most powerful acts of love you should know

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fela Anikulapo Kuti holds a Guinness world record for the most studio album recordings released [Credit: CGTN Africa]

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

A muscular black man (Credit: Adobe stock)

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

Hilda Baci plans to cook a total of 35 sides, soups, cold dishes and sauces [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?

Hilda Baci cooks over 110 meals in 64 hours [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

Hilda Baci cooks over 110 meals 64 hours into her Guinness World Record attempt