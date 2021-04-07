Cooking time

1 hour

Recipe category

Snack/Dessert

Recipe cuisine

Nigerian

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

10 egg rolls

Nutrition

Each roll contains about 309 calories.

Ingredients

10 whole eggs room temperature

4½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup white sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon mixed ground spices nutmeg & cinnamon

Pinch of salt

4 tablespoons margarine or butter

1 cup warm water

Vegetable/Soya oil for deep frying

Instructions

1. Boil the eggs for some minutes until hard boiled. Check out how to make the perfect hard boiled egg.

2. First sift the dry ingredients into a big dry bowl i.e. flour, sugar, baking powder, spices and salt.

3. Add in the margarine to the dry ingredients and rub the butter into the flour with the tip of your fingers until crumbly and somewhat dry.

4. In the centre of the flour mixture, add some water little by little. Mix the water with the flour until a dough is formed. Knead until a smooth, non-sticky elastic dough is gotten.

5. Divide the dough into 10 equal pieces and roll each into balls.

6. Dust a flat work surface with flour and roll out the dough pieces, one at a time. Wrap each piece around an egg and roll into a ball. Repeat until each piece of dough is rolled and wrapped about an egg.

7. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat and fry egg rolls in batches (on low/medium heat) until golden brown and crunchy on the outside.

8. Remove egg rolls from the oil and drain on a paper towel before serving.

Your egg rolls are ready! Serve hot, or cold, with a drink.