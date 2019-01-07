To wrap up last year, AWP Network released their 2018 Power list.

Entrepreneurship platform AWP Network released its sixth annual Power Network List which consists of 40 African women with powerful voices. This list is released to encourage more influential women to continue to create programs and policies that support the development and growth of African women and girls.

Previous winners includes Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Nnedi Okorafor, Molara Wood, and other outstanding ladies.

However, for 2018, the list honoured the likes of Ake Festival founder, Lola Shoneyin, Cassava Republic founder Bibi Bakare-Yusuf, award-winning actor, writer and director Genevieve Nnaji, Emmy-winning Orange is the New Black actor, Uzo Aduba, poet and advocate, Juliet Kego, as well as artist Emma Nyra.

Other notable names include Ethiopia’s first female president Sahle-Work Zewde, Author Panashe Chigumadzi, and many others.