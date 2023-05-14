Large crowd show up in Lagos to cheer Hilda Baci to Guinness World Record

When I came here on the first day, I barely met 100 people at the venue. There was enough space for everyone to sit, but today it’s the third day and Hilda has become a viral sensation.

There are large crowds at the gate and even inside the venue.

The support is clearly not only online, but on the ground, there are hundreds of people struggling to enter and even inside the venue every square inch is packed with so many people.

The Governor of Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu Babajide has been here, and many celebrities and influencers are also at the venue.

Many people online have commented on how it shows the camaraderie of the Nigerian spirit as Hilda attempts to break the world record.

