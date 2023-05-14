The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Large crowd show up in Lagos to cheer Hilda Baci to Guinness World Record

Temi Iwalaiye

Hilda ‘Baci’ Bassey continues cooking to break the existing record for the longest cooking marathon.

Hilda Baci is attempting to break the record for the longest cooking marathon
Hilda Baci is attempting to break the record for the longest cooking marathon

Recommended articles

When I came here on the first day, I barely met 100 people at the venue. There was enough space for everyone to sit, but today it’s the third day and Hilda has become a viral sensation.

Large crowd show up in Lagos to cheer Hilda Baci to Guinness World Record
Large crowd show up in Lagos to cheer Hilda Baci to Guinness World Record Pulse Nigeria

There are large crowds at the gate and even inside the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT
Large crowd show up in Lagos to cheer Hilda Baci to Guinness World Record
Large crowd show up in Lagos to cheer Hilda Baci to Guinness World Record Pulse Nigeria

The support is clearly not only online, but on the ground, there are hundreds of people struggling to enter and even inside the venue every square inch is packed with so many people.

Pastor Bolaji of Harvesters supporting Hilda
Pastor Bolaji of Harvesters supporting Hilda Pulse Nigeria

The Governor of Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu Babajide has been here, and many celebrities and influencers are also at the venue.

The crowd at Hilda Baci cook-a-thon.
The crowd at Hilda Baci cook-a-thon. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Many people online have commented on how it shows the camaraderie of the Nigerian spirit as Hilda attempts to break the world record.

The crowd gather for free food cooked by Hilda
The crowd gather for free food cooked by Hilda Pulse Nigeria

At the time this report was made Hilda has been cooking delicious for close to 80 hours, she’s very close to breaking the world record. By this time tomorrow, she would have broken it.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Large crowd show up in Lagos to cheer Hilda Baci to Guinness World Record

Large crowd show up in Lagos to cheer Hilda Baci to Guinness World Record

Hilda Baci cooks over 110 meals 64 hours into her Guinness World Record attempt

Hilda Baci cooks over 110 meals 64 hours into her Guinness World Record attempt

What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?

What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?

This week's best celebrity picture on Instagram

This week's best celebrity picture on Instagram

Silverbird Group unveils unique Miss Universe Nigeria contest

Silverbird Group unveils unique Miss Universe Nigeria contest

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design

Hilda Baci begins cook-a-thon attempt

Hilda Baci begins cook-a-thon attempt

Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

Why women rub powder on their necks during naming ceremonies

Why women rub powder on their necks during naming ceremonies

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Meet Adamma, the beautiful Igbo masquerade

Meet Adamma, the beautiful Igbo masquerade

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian passport holders also get completely visa-free access to 26 other countries [Biometric Update]

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

Ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

Welcome to Lagos is a book by Chibundu Onuzo

The hilarious origin story of these 5 popular places in Lagos

Salt has many benefits [Eatervegas]

5 things to know about cooking with salt