Jumia Food Nigeria kicks off its Online Food Festival

#FeaturedByJumiaFood - Consumers to enjoy exciting deals from top international and local restaurants

Jumia Food Nigeria kicks off its Online Food Festival
Jumia Food Nigeria kicks off its Online Food Festival

Jumia Food has commenced its online 'food festival' campaign, promoting meal ordering from top international and local restaurants.

The two-week campaign starts on Monday, September 26th and will run through October 9th, 2022. Consumers will have the opportunity to buy meals of up to 50% off from their favourite restaurants such as Indomie Cafe, Burger King, Dodo Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, Pinkberry, Yin Yang Express, Tantalizers, Scoop'd, Pizza Hut, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts & Coffee, Sooya Bistro and Boleboxx.

"The Jumia Food Festival is another opportunity to promote the adoption of meal ordering in Nigeria. We have seen more consumers shift to online delivery platforms as a convenient and safer option to enjoy delicious recipes still. We have partnered with the best restaurants to ensure consumers enjoy convenience and affordability while ordering their favourite meals. This campaign also allows us to support our consumers despite the challenges related to inflation and high cost," said Oluwafemi Ajulo, Head of Commercial, On-Demand Services, Jumia Nigeria.

"Partnering with Jumia Food for the food festival campaign is another opportunity for us to reiterate our commitment to our customers through amazing offers, so they can continue to enjoy convenience when ordering their favourite ice cream. Jumia Food has allowed us to reach more customers that we would not typically have been able to reach in the Nigerian market, which is why we are excited to be part of this campaign. Customers can be sure of getting the best value when they buy from the Jumia Food app during this period," said Maruf Lamidi, Marketing Manager, Cold Stone Creamery & Pinkberry Nigeria.

Consumers can take advantage of the exciting deals during the Food Festival Campaign by simply downloading the Jumia Food App. The campaign will also feature Buy One Get One Free, Flash Sales, and more.

