Learn how to prepare grilled fish in your microwave and from the comfort of your home.

Cooking time

1 hour 10 minutes

Recipe category

Side dish

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Grilling

Recipe Yield

1 fish

Ingredients

Instructions

1. Clean the fish in salted water, removing the scales, gills and gut.

2. In a small bowl, mix the peppers, suya spice, ginger, garlic, salt and seasonings.

3. Place the fish on an aluminium foil and make some slashes on the body with a knife before rubbing the marinade into and around the fish with a brush or clean fingers. This will allow the marinade penetrate the fish well. Cover with the foil and allow to rest in the fridge for about 30 minutes.

4. Remove from fridge and place in a glass bowl or microwave dish, still covered in foil. If your microwave has a grill option, great. If not, cook for 90 seconds with a 30 minute interval. Do this until your fish is cooked. This requires a lot of attention.

Your fish can be eaten with chips or rice.