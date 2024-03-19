ADVERTISEMENT
How to cut onions without crying

Here’s how to chop onions without crying.

How to cut onions without crying

Chopping onions can easily get into teary territory. In seconds, your eyes hurt and you are teary. What if there's a way to prevent this?

Onions' stinging sensation in the eyes is a defence mechanism to prevent them from being eaten.

Damage to these cells with a knife results in the formation of sulphur compounds that send vapour into the air and eventually to the eyes. This reaction with moisture in the eyes irritates the cornea and leads to tears.

How to avoid crying while chopping onions

Chilling onions in the fridge, freezer, or ice water bath prevents eye irritation by reducing the amount of chemicals released during cutting or dipping them in an ice water bath.

Cut onions near a range hood in the kitchen or a small fan to blow the lachrymatory factor in onions away from your eyes, ensuring tear-free operation.

This is similar to freezing onions and using a fan to lower the temperature and reduce exposure to the eyes, though this may be logistically difficult.

Sharp knives are vital for slicing onions securely and easily because they reduce damage to onion cells, which can reduce the release of the lachrymatory factor, making them an important tool for onion prep.

I mean, what better way to protect your eyes from onion tears than wearing goggles?

These tips on cutting onions are dubious and don't work;

  1. Hold a piece of bread in your mouth while you chop
  2. Microwave the whole onion first
  3. Chew gum while you chop
  4. Hold a spoon in your mouth while you chop
  5. Breathe through your mouth
