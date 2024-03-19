Why do onions cause tears?

Onions' stinging sensation in the eyes is a defence mechanism to prevent them from being eaten.

Damage to these cells with a knife results in the formation of sulphur compounds that send vapour into the air and eventually to the eyes. This reaction with moisture in the eyes irritates the cornea and leads to tears.

Here’s how to cut onions without crying:

1. Chill the onions

Chilling onions in the fridge, freezer, or ice water bath prevents eye irritation by reducing the amount of chemicals released during cutting or dipping them in an ice water bath.

2. Cut near a fan

Cut onions near a range hood in the kitchen or a small fan to blow the lachrymatory factor in onions away from your eyes, ensuring tear-free operation.

3. Cut onions in cold water

This is similar to freezing onions and using a fan to lower the temperature and reduce exposure to the eyes, though this may be logistically difficult.

4. Use a sharp knife

Sharp knives are vital for slicing onions securely and easily because they reduce damage to onion cells, which can reduce the release of the lachrymatory factor, making them an important tool for onion prep.

5. Wear eye goggles

I mean, what better way to protect your eyes from onion tears than wearing goggles?

Tips that don't work

These tips on cutting onions are dubious and don't work;