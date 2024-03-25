ADVERTISEMENT
Holy Week: Theme & name of each day leading to Good Friday

Miriam Mwende

This week, starting with Palm Sunday and culminating in Easter Monday, encapsulates significant moments in the last week of Jesus Christ's life on Earth.

A golden crucifix
A golden crucifix

Soon after the celebration of Palm Sunday, one of the most profound and deeply observed periods in the Christian calendar unfolds: the Holy Week.

It's a time of reflection, celebration, and profound symbolism.

The Holy Week is also a journey through the most pivotal moments of Christian faith. It's a time to reflect, to mourn, and ultimately, to celebrate the promise of hope, renewal, and life everlasting.

Whether you're deeply devout or simply curious about the traditions, there's a rich tapestry of history and meaning woven into each day, inviting everyone to find a moment of reflection and connection.

Let's take a stroll through this week, uncovering the essence and traditions of each day and their connection to Jesus's journey.

Kicking off the Holy Week, Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus's triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday mass behind closed doors at St Peter's on Sunday
Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday mass behind closed doors at St Peter's on Sunday

Picture this: crowds laying down palm branches before Jesus as he rides into the city on a donkey, symbolising peace. This act fulfills the prophecy of a king who would come in humility and peace, not war and oppression.

In many churches, congregations distribute palm fronds, which are later saved and burned to create ashes for the next year's Ash Wednesday. It's a day of joyous welcome, setting the stage for the events that follow.

After his grand entrance, Jesus didn't head for a rest; instead, he went to the heart of worship in Jerusalem—the Temple.

Here, he found merchants and money changers, turning a place of prayer into a marketplace. In a rare display of righteous anger, Jesus clears the Temple.

This moment, remembered on Holy Monday, highlights his disdain for hypocrisy and corruption, reminding us of the importance of purity and sincerity in places of worship.

Holy Tuesday reflects on Jesus's day spent teaching in Jerusalem, delivering some of his most significant parables and teachings, including the Olivet Discourse.

These teachings, full of wisdom and challenges, were aimed at preparing his followers for the days ahead and for the establishment of a kingdom not of this world.

It's a day for Christians to delve deep into Jesus's words, seeking guidance and insight.

A statue of Jesus
A statue of Jesus
The mood shifts significantly by Spy Wednesday. This day is marked by the dark act of Judas Iscariot, one of the 12 disciples, agreeing to betray Jesus to the religious authorities for 30 silver coins.

The term "spy" refers to this act of betrayal from within. It's a somber reminder of treachery and the pain of being betrayed by those close to us.

Maundy Thursday is rich with profound events and traditions.

The Last Supper
The Last Supper
It commemorates the Last Supper, Jesus's final meal with his disciples, where he established the Eucharist (Holy Communion) and demonstrated servitude by washing his disciples' feet.

This day underscores love, service, and sacrifice—core principles of the Christian faith. Many churches reenact the washing of feet and hold Communion services to remember this night.

Good Friday brings us to the most somber moment of the week: the crucifixion of Jesus. This day commemorates his arrest, trial, and death on a cross at Calvary.

Actor James Burke-Dunsmore carries the crucifix whilst playing Jesus during The Wintershall's 'The Passion of Jesus' in front of crowds on Good Friday.
Actor James Burke-Dunsmore carries the crucifix whilst playing Jesus during The Wintershall's 'The Passion of Jesus' in front of crowds on Good Friday.

It's a day of mourning, reflection, and fasting for many, as they contemplate the weight of Jesus's sacrifice for humanity's sins.

Services are often somber, with readings from the Passion of Christ and moments of silence.

This day captures the silence and mourning after Jesus's death. It represents the disciples' despair and confusion, as well as Jesus's body lying in the tomb.

Holy Saturday ends with the Easter Vigil after sundown, marking the beginning of Easter. It's a time of watchfulness and waiting, symbolising the transition from death to life.

Easter Sunday is the climax of Holy Week, celebrating Jesus's resurrection from the dead—defeating death and offering eternal life to those who believe.

Ferrell had a double role as Jesus and a popular high school student named Sky in 1999's Superstar, also based on an SNL sketch.
Ferrell had a double role as Jesus and a popular high school student named Sky in 1999's "Superstar," also based on an "SNL" sketch.

It's a day of joy, hope, and renewal, filled with services that often start at sunrise to signify the new light of resurrection. Churches are filled with music, flowers, and the triumphant declaration, "He is risen!"

While not directly linked to Jesus's biblical journey, Easter Monday serves as a day of reflection on the resurrection's impact and the continuation of the celebration of new life.

In many cultures, it's a day for community events and gatherings, extending the joy and fellowship of Easter Sunday.

Miriam Mwende

