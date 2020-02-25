Here are some vintage girl names that are as sweet as ever for your baby

Of course, not every vintage girl name is stylish – we may never see the comeback of Ethel or Bertha – but many retro names such as Elizabeth and Iris are recognized as classics by modern parents.
Vintage girl names combine tradition and uniqueness; and may also be used to honor a family member or hero from the past. The vintage baby names for girls that are most fashionable today are listed below:
Check out this list of vintage girl names
- Abigail
- Ada
- Adele
- Adelaide
- Adeline
- Alice
- Alma
- Amelia
- Ann/Anne/Anna
- Annabelle
- Audrey
- Augusta
- Ava
- Beatrice
- Bernadette
- Betsy
- Birdie
- Blanche
- Blythe
- Caroline
- Celia
- Charlotte
- Chloe
- Clara
- Clarice/Clarissa
- Colleen
- Cora
- Clementine
- Daisy
- Delia
- Delilah
- Della
- Dinah
- Dixie
- Dora
- Dorothy/Dorothea
- Edie
- Edith
- Eilleen
- Eleanor
- Elise
- Eliza
- Elizabeth
- Ella
- Ellie
- Eloise
- Elsa
- Elsie
- Emma
- Emily
- Enid
- Esme
- Etta
- Eudora
- Eva
- Evie
- Eve
- Evelyn
- Fay
- Flora
- Frances
- Gladys
- Gloria
- Grace
- Georgette
- Georgia
- Georgina
- Greta
- Gwendolyn
- Harriet
- Hattie
- Hazel
- Helen
- Ida
- Imogen
- Inez
- Irene
- Iris
- Isabella
- Isabelle
- Isadora
- Jane
- Jewel
- Jocelyn
- Julia
- June
- Justine
- Layla
- Lenora
- Leona
- Lila
- Liliana
- Lillian
- Lily
- Liza
- Lorene
- Loretta
- Lorraine
- Louise
- Lucinda
- Lucy
- Lydia
- Madeline/Madelyn
- Maggie
- Maisie
- Mamie
- Margaret
- Marion
- Marilyn
- Marjorie
- Martha
- Matilda
- Maureen
- Mavis
- Maxine
- May
- Meredith
- Millie
- Minnie
- Miriam
- Molly
- Muriel
- Myra
- Nell
- Nellie
- Neva
- Nora
- Noreen
- Olivia
- Opal
- Pauline
- Pearl
- Penelope
- Phoebe
- Polly
- Priscilla
- Rosalyn/Rosalind
- Rose
- Rosemary
- Roxanne
- Ruby
- Ruth
- Sadie
- Sally
- Sarah
- Scarlett
- Selma
- Sophia
- Sophie
- Stella
- Sylvia
- Tillie
- Trudy
- Vera
- Victoria
- Viola
- Violet
- Virginia
- Vivian/Vivienne
- Willa
More Vintage Girl Names For You To Choose From
Choosing your newborn’s name is one of the biggest decisions you’ll have to make; so spend some time making a shortlist and finding your favourites. See more names below:
These names are inspired by Old Hollywood glamour icons of the 20s, 30s, and 40s.
- Audrey: As in Audrey Hepburn
- Ava: For the alluring Ava Gardner
- Bette: Inspired by Bette Davis
- Elizabeth: As in Elizabeth Taylor
- Grace: Inspired by the beautiful Grace Kelly
- Greta: Inspired by Greta Garbo
- Ingrid: For Ingrid Bergman
- Jean: As in Jean Harlow
- Judy: For Judy Garland
- Katherine: Inspired by Katherine Hepburn
- Mae: Inspired by the foxy Mae West
- Marilyn: Marilyn Monroe, of course
- Rita: As in Rita Hayworth
Mary was the #1 name for all three decades.
- Barbara
- Betty
- Carol
- Doris
- Dorothy
- Frances
- Helen
- Joan
- Judith
- Linda
- Mary
- Margaret
- Mildred
- Nancy
- Patricia
- Ruth
- Sandra
- Sharon
- Shirley
- Susan
- Virginia
Common Old Lady Names
- Barbara
- Betty
- Carol
- Deborah
- Doris
- Dorothy
- Eleanor
- Elizabeth
- Frances
- Joan
- Judith
- Mabel
- Margaret
- Mary
- Mildred
- Nancy
- Ruth
- Sandra
- Sharon
- Shirley
- Susan
- Tabitha
- Virginia
- Agnes
- Alice
- Amelie
- Annabel
- Anne
- Audrey
- Barbara
- Beatrice
- Bridget
- Celestine
- Clementine
- Daphne
- Daphne
- Edith
- Eleanor
- Eliza
- Elizabeth
- Ella
- Emily
- Emma
- Freya
- Harper
- Helen
- Henrietta
- Isabel
- Jane
- Jessica
- Katherine
- Mabel
- Margaret
- Matilda
- Miranda
- Miriam
- Rosalyn
- Rose
- Rosemary
- Elizabeth: Liz, Lizzy, Beth, Bessie, Bess
- Emily: Em, Emy
- Margaret: Maggie, Maisie
- Barbara: Barb, Barbie
- Alice: Allie, Ally
- Katherine: Kate, Katy, Katie
- Philippa: Pippa
- Amanda: Mindy
- Susan: Suzie
- Victoria: Vicky
Elegant French Names for Girls
- Antoinette
- Amélie
- Bernadette
- Brigitte
- Cecile
- Charlotte
- Claudette
- Dominique
- Emile
- Esmée
- Françoise
- Henriette
- Isabelle
- Josephine
- Juliette
- Lorraine
- Lucille
- Madeleine
- Mathilde
- Paulette
- Rosamonde
- Thérèse
- Veronique
- Yvette
- Yvonne
Noble Vintage Girl Names From Aristocracy
These are names of real princesses from England, Russia, Spain, and France.
English Princesses:
- Adela
- Adeliza
- Alexandra
- Anne
- Augusta
- Beatrice
- Blanche
- Camilla
- Caroline
- Catherine
- Cecilia
- Cecily
- Charlotte
- Constance
- Diana
- Eleanor
- Elizabeth
- Henrietta
- Isabella
- Joan
- Phillipa
- Louisa
- Margaret
- Mary
- Matilda
- Victoria
Russian Princesses:
- Anastasia
- Anna
- Esperanza
- Helen
- Irina
- Julia
- Marina
- Natalia
- Nina
- Olga
- Tatiana
- Vera
Another attractive aspect of old fashioned names is that they come with meanings. While "Kymbreigh" doesn't mean anything, and a Lexus is a car; these vintage girl names actually mean something. Also, they can be traced back to Greek, Latin, French, Italian, Celtic, Hebrew, German, and other languages; in which the names actually mean something. Parents can give their darling daughters a name that reflects the baby's attributes; the attributes the parents hope their child will possess, or perhaps a word that has some sort of significance to the parents or the family. For example, the name Imogen means "beloved child," Clementine means "merciful," Della means "noble;" and Vera means "truth," all of which could have special meaning to a family.
You might not decide until baby arrives and you see their face, but that gives you ample time to choose a name from our list.
Also read: 109 Strong Female Names From All Over Africa
This article was first published on AfricaParent.com