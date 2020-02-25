Of course, not every vintage girl name is stylish – we may never see the comeback of Ethel or Bertha – but many retro names such as Elizabeth and Iris are recognized as classics by modern parents.

Vintage girl names combine tradition and uniqueness; and may also be used to honor a family member or hero from the past. The vintage baby names for girls that are most fashionable today are listed below:

Here are some vintage girl names that are as sweet as ever for your baby
  • Abigail
  • Ada
  • Adele
  • Adelaide
  • Adeline
  • Alice
  • Alma
  • Amelia
  • Ann/Anne/Anna
  • Annabelle
  • Audrey
  • Augusta
  • Ava
  • Beatrice
  • Bernadette
  • Betsy
  • Birdie
  • Blanche
  • Blythe
  • Caroline
  • Celia
  • Charlotte
  • Chloe
  • Clara
  • Clarice/Clarissa
  • Colleen
  • Cora
  • Clementine
  • Daisy
  • Delia
  • Delilah
  • Della
  • Dinah
  • Dixie
  • Dora
  • Dorothy/Dorothea
  • Edie
  • Edith
  • Eilleen
  • Eleanor
  • Elise
  • Eliza
  • Elizabeth
  • Ella
  • Ellie
  • Eloise
  • Elsa
  • Elsie
  • Emma
  • Emily
  • Enid
  • Esme
  • Etta
  • Eudora
  • Eva
  • Evie
  • Eve
  • Evelyn
  • Fay
  • Flora
  • Frances
  • Gladys
  • Gloria
  • Grace
  • Georgette
  • Georgia
  • Georgina
  • Greta
  • Gwendolyn
  • Harriet
  • Hattie
  • Hazel
  • Helen
  • Ida
  • Imogen
  • Inez
  • Irene
  • Iris
  • Isabella
  • Isabelle
  • Isadora
  • Jane
  • Jewel
  • Jocelyn
  • Julia
  • June
  • Justine
  • Layla
  • Lenora
  • Leona
  • Lila
  • Liliana
  • Lillian
  • Lily
  • Liza
  • Lorene
  • Loretta
  • Lorraine
  • Louise
  • Lucinda
  • Lucy
  • Lydia
  • Madeline/Madelyn
  • Maggie
  • Maisie
  • Mamie
  • Margaret
  • Marion
  • Marilyn
  • Marjorie
  • Martha
  • Matilda
  • Maureen
  • Mavis
  • Maxine
  • May
  • Meredith
  • Millie
  • Minnie
  • Miriam
  • Molly
  • Muriel
  • Myra
  • Nell
  • Nellie
  • Neva
  • Nora
  • Noreen
  • Olivia
  • Opal
  • Pauline
  • Pearl
  • Penelope
  • Phoebe
  • Polly
  • Priscilla
  • Rosalyn/Rosalind
  • Rose
  • Rosemary
  • Roxanne
  • Ruby
  • Ruth
  • Sadie
  • Sally
  • Sarah
  • Scarlett
  • Selma
  • Sophia
  • Sophie
  • Stella
  • Sylvia
  • Tillie
  • Trudy
  • Vera
  • Victoria
  • Viola
  • Violet
  • Virginia
  • Vivian/Vivienne
  • Willa

More Vintage Girl Names For You To Choose From

Choosing your newborn’s name is one of the biggest decisions you’ll have to make; so spend some time making a shortlist and finding your favourites. See more names below:

These names are inspired by Old Hollywood glamour icons of the 20s, 30s, and 40s.

  • Audrey: As in Audrey Hepburn
  • Ava: For the alluring Ava Gardner
  • Bette: Inspired by Bette Davis
  • Elizabeth: As in Elizabeth Taylor
  • Grace: Inspired by the beautiful Grace Kelly
  • Greta: Inspired by Greta Garbo
  • Ingrid: For Ingrid Bergman
  • Jean: As in Jean Harlow
  • Judy: For Judy Garland
  • Katherine: Inspired by Katherine Hepburn
  • Mae: Inspired by the foxy Mae West
  • Marilyn: Marilyn Monroe, of course
  • Rita: As in Rita Hayworth

Mary was the #1 name for all three decades.

  • Barbara
  • Betty
  • Carol
  • Doris
  • Dorothy
  • Frances
  • Helen
  • Joan
  • Judith
  • Linda
  • Mary
  • Margaret
  • Mildred
  • Nancy
  • Patricia
  • Ruth
  • Sandra
  • Sharon
  • Shirley
  • Susan
  • Virginia

Common Old Lady Names

  • Barbara
  • Betty
  • Carol
  • Deborah
  • Doris
  • Dorothy
  • Eleanor
  • Elizabeth
  • Frances
  • Joan
  • Judith
  • Mabel
  • Margaret
  • Mary
  • Mildred
  • Nancy
  • Ruth
  • Sandra
  • Sharon
  • Shirley
  • Susan
  • Tabitha
  • Virginia
  • Agnes
  • Alice
  • Amelie
  • Annabel
  • Anne
  • Audrey
  • Barbara
  • Beatrice
  • Bridget
  • Celestine
  • Clementine
  • Daphne
  • Daphne
  • Edith
  • Eleanor
  • Eliza
  • Elizabeth
  • Ella
  • Emily
  • Emma
  • Freya
  • Harper
  • Helen
  • Henrietta
  • Isabel
  • Jane
  • Jessica
  • Katherine
  • Mabel
  • Margaret
  • Matilda
  • Miranda
  • Miriam
  • Rosalyn
  • Rose
  • Rosemary
  • Elizabeth: Liz, Lizzy, Beth, Bessie, Bess
  • Emily: Em, Emy
  • Margaret: Maggie, Maisie
  • Barbara: Barb, Barbie
  • Alice: Allie, Ally
  • Katherine: Kate, Katy, Katie
  • Philippa: Pippa
  • Amanda: Mindy
  • Susan: Suzie
  • Victoria: Vicky

Elegant French Names for Girls

  • Antoinette
  • Amélie
  • Bernadette
  • Brigitte
  • Cecile
  • Charlotte
  • Claudette
  • Dominique
  • Emile
  • Esmée
  • Françoise
  • Henriette
  • Isabelle
  • Josephine
  • Juliette
  • Lorraine
  • Lucille
  • Madeleine
  • Mathilde
  • Paulette
  • Rosamonde
  • Thérèse
  • Veronique
  • Yvette
  • Yvonne

Noble Vintage Girl Names From Aristocracy

These are names of real princesses from England, Russia, Spain, and France.

English Princesses:

  • Adela
  • Adeliza
  • Alexandra
  • Anne
  • Augusta
  • Beatrice
  • Blanche
  • Camilla
  • Caroline
  • Catherine
  • Cecilia
  • Cecily
  • Charlotte
  • Constance
  • Diana
  • Eleanor
  • Elizabeth
  • Henrietta
  • Isabella
  • Joan
  • Phillipa
  • Louisa
  • Margaret
  • Mary
  • Matilda
  • Victoria

Russian Princesses:

  • Anastasia
  • Anna
  • Esperanza
  • Helen
  • Irina
  • Julia
  • Marina
  • Natalia
  • Nina
  • Olga
  • Tatiana
  • Vera

Another attractive aspect of old fashioned names is that they come with meanings. While "Kymbreigh" doesn't mean anything, and a Lexus is a car; these vintage girl names actually mean something. Also, they can be traced back to Greek, Latin, French, Italian, Celtic, Hebrew, German, and other languages; in which the names actually mean something. Parents can give their darling daughters a name that reflects the baby's attributes; the attributes the parents hope their child will possess, or perhaps a word that has some sort of significance to the parents or the family. For example, the name Imogen means "beloved child," Clementine means "merciful," Della means "noble;" and Vera means "truth," all of which could have special meaning to a family.

You might not decide until baby arrives and you see their face, but that gives you ample time to choose a name from our list.

