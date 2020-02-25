Of course, not every vintage girl name is stylish – we may never see the comeback of Ethel or Bertha – but many retro names such as Elizabeth and Iris are recognized as classics by modern parents.

Vintage girl names combine tradition and uniqueness; and may also be used to honor a family member or hero from the past. The vintage baby names for girls that are most fashionable today are listed below:

Here are some vintage girl names that are as sweet as ever for your baby

Abigail

Ada

Adele

Adelaide

Adeline

Alice

Alma

Amelia

Ann/Anne/Anna

Annabelle

Audrey

Augusta

Ava

Beatrice

Bernadette

Betsy

Birdie

Blanche

Blythe

Caroline

Celia

Charlotte

Chloe

Clara

Clarice/Clarissa

Colleen

Cora

Clementine

Daisy

Delia

Delilah

Della

Dinah

Dixie

Dora

Dorothy/Dorothea

Edie

Edith

Eilleen

Eleanor

Elise

Eliza

Elizabeth

Ella

Ellie

Eloise

Elsa

Elsie

Emma

Emily

Enid

Esme

Etta

Eudora

Eva

Evie

Eve

Evelyn

Fay

Flora

Frances

Gladys

Gloria

Grace

Georgette

Georgia

Georgina

Greta

Gwendolyn

Harriet

Hattie

Hazel

Helen

Ida

Imogen

Inez

Irene

Iris

Isabella

Isabelle

Isadora

Jane

Jewel

Jocelyn

Julia

June

Justine

Layla

Lenora

Leona

Lila

Liliana

Lillian

Lily

Liza

Lorene

Loretta

Lorraine

Louise

Lucinda

Lucy

Lydia

Madeline/Madelyn

Maggie

Maisie

Mamie

Margaret

Marion

Marilyn

Marjorie

Martha

Matilda

Maureen

Mavis

Maxine

May

Meredith

Millie

Minnie

Miriam

Molly

Muriel

Myra

Nell

Nellie

Neva

Nora

Noreen

Olivia

Opal

Pauline

Pearl

Penelope

Phoebe

Polly

Priscilla

Rosalyn/Rosalind

Rose

Rosemary

Roxanne

Ruby

Ruth

Sadie

Sally

Sarah

Scarlett

Selma

Sophia

Sophie

Stella

Sylvia

Tillie

Trudy

Vera

Victoria

Viola

Violet

Virginia

Vivian/Vivienne

Willa

More Vintage Girl Names For You To Choose From

Choosing your newborn’s name is one of the biggest decisions you’ll have to make; so spend some time making a shortlist and finding your favourites. See more names below:

These names are inspired by Old Hollywood glamour icons of the 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Audrey: As in Audrey Hepburn

As in Audrey Hepburn Ava: For the alluring Ava Gardner

For the alluring Ava Gardner Bette: Inspired by Bette Davis

Inspired by Bette Davis Elizabeth: As in Elizabeth Taylor

As in Elizabeth Taylor Grace: Inspired by the beautiful Grace Kelly

Inspired by the beautiful Grace Kelly Greta: Inspired by Greta Garbo

Inspired by Greta Garbo Ingrid: For Ingrid Bergman

For Ingrid Bergman Jean: As in Jean Harlow

As in Jean Harlow Judy: For Judy Garland

For Judy Garland Katherine: Inspired by Katherine Hepburn

Inspired by Katherine Hepburn Mae: Inspired by the foxy Mae West

Inspired by the foxy Mae West Marilyn: Marilyn Monroe, of course

Marilyn Monroe, of course Rita: As in Rita Hayworth

Mary was the #1 name for all three decades.

Barbara

Betty

Carol

Doris

Dorothy

Frances

Helen

Joan

Judith

Linda

Mary

Margaret

Mildred

Nancy

Patricia

Ruth

Sandra

Sharon

Shirley

Susan

Virginia

Common Old Lady Names

Barbara

Betty

Carol

Deborah

Doris

Dorothy

Eleanor

Elizabeth

Frances

Joan

Judith

Mabel

Margaret

Mary

Mildred

Nancy

Ruth

Sandra

Sharon

Shirley

Susan

Tabitha

Virginia

Agnes

Alice

Amelie

Annabel

Anne

Audrey

Barbara

Beatrice

Bridget

Celestine

Clementine

Daphne

Daphne

Edith

Eleanor

Eliza

Elizabeth

Ella

Emily

Emma

Freya

Harper

Helen

Henrietta

Isabel

Jane

Jessica

Katherine

Mabel

Margaret

Matilda

Miranda

Miriam

Rosalyn

Rose

Rosemary

Elizabeth: Liz, Lizzy, Beth, Bessie, Bess

Liz, Lizzy, Beth, Bessie, Bess Emily: Em, Emy

Em, Emy Margaret: Maggie, Maisie

Maggie, Maisie Barbara: Barb, Barbie

Barb, Barbie Alice: Allie, Ally

Allie, Ally Katherine: Kate, Katy, Katie

Kate, Katy, Katie Philippa: Pippa

Pippa Amanda: Mindy

Mindy Susan: Suzie

Suzie Victoria: Vicky

Elegant French Names for Girls

Antoinette

Amélie

Bernadette

Brigitte

Cecile

Charlotte

Claudette

Dominique

Emile

Esmée

Françoise

Henriette

Isabelle

Josephine

Juliette

Lorraine

Lucille

Madeleine

Mathilde

Paulette

Rosamonde

Thérèse

Veronique

Yvette

Yvonne

Noble Vintage Girl Names From Aristocracy

These are names of real princesses from England, Russia, Spain, and France.

English Princesses:

Adela

Adeliza

Alexandra

Anne

Augusta

Beatrice

Blanche

Camilla

Caroline

Catherine

Cecilia

Cecily

Charlotte

Constance

Diana

Eleanor

Elizabeth

Henrietta

Isabella

Joan

Phillipa

Louisa

Margaret

Mary

Matilda

Victoria

Russian Princesses:

Anastasia

Anna

Esperanza

Helen

Irina

Julia

Marina

Natalia

Nina

Olga

Tatiana

Vera

Another attractive aspect of old fashioned names is that they come with meanings. While "Kymbreigh" doesn't mean anything, and a Lexus is a car; these vintage girl names actually mean something. Also, they can be traced back to Greek, Latin, French, Italian, Celtic, Hebrew, German, and other languages; in which the names actually mean something. Parents can give their darling daughters a name that reflects the baby's attributes; the attributes the parents hope their child will possess, or perhaps a word that has some sort of significance to the parents or the family. For example, the name Imogen means "beloved child," Clementine means "merciful," Della means "noble;" and Vera means "truth," all of which could have special meaning to a family.

You might not decide until baby arrives and you see their face, but that gives you ample time to choose a name from our list.

