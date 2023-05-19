World's most expensive ice cream costs ₦‎3.1 million

This exorbitant cost has left many wondering what makes this dessert so valuable. The answer lies in the rare ingredients used to craft this culinary masterpiece.

Cellato, a renowned Japanese ice cream brand, carefully combined a selection of exceptional components to create this record-breaking treat.

The ingredients used to make this masterpiece include edible gold leaf, a rare white truffle cultivated in Alba, Italy, which contributes to its distinct aroma and flavour; Parmigiano Reggiano, a high-quality Italian cheese which lends its fruity taste; and sake lees, a byproduct of sake production, which adds a finishing touch to the extraordinary ice cream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Although the Guinness World Records team responsible for awarding the title did not have the opportunity to taste this luxurious creation, a Cellato staff member who participated in the tasting session described the ice cream as a delight to the senses.

The richness of the white truffle fills both the mouth and nose, followed by the fruity essence of Parmigiano Reggiano. The experience concludes with the lingering taste of sake lees, leaving a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to indulge.

When asked how they achieved such a remarkable taste and why it cost so much to be recognised by Guinness World Records, the Cellato representative revealed the extensive effort invested in perfecting this extraordinary dessert.

ADVERTISEMENT