The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

World's most expensive ice cream costs ₦‎3.1 million

Anna Ajayi

The Guinness World Records recognises $6,696 ice cream as the world's most expensive.

Japanese ice cream brand, Cellato, created the delicious flagship treat named Byakuya [Guinness World Records]
Japanese ice cream brand, Cellato, created the delicious flagship treat named Byakuya [Guinness World Records]

Recommended articles

This exorbitant cost has left many wondering what makes this dessert so valuable. The answer lies in the rare ingredients used to craft this culinary masterpiece.

Cellato, a renowned Japanese ice cream brand, carefully combined a selection of exceptional components to create this record-breaking treat.

The ingredients used to make this masterpiece include edible gold leaf, a rare white truffle cultivated in Alba, Italy, which contributes to its distinct aroma and flavour; Parmigiano Reggiano, a high-quality Italian cheese which lends its fruity taste; and sake lees, a byproduct of sake production, which adds a finishing touch to the extraordinary ice cream.

ADVERTISEMENT
Guinness World Records has recognised Byakuya as the world's most expensive ice cream [Guinness World Records]
Guinness World Records has recognised Byakuya as the world's most expensive ice cream [Guinness World Records] Pulse Nigeria

Although the Guinness World Records team responsible for awarding the title did not have the opportunity to taste this luxurious creation, a Cellato staff member who participated in the tasting session described the ice cream as a delight to the senses.

The richness of the white truffle fills both the mouth and nose, followed by the fruity essence of Parmigiano Reggiano. The experience concludes with the lingering taste of sake lees, leaving a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to indulge.

When asked how they achieved such a remarkable taste and why it cost so much to be recognised by Guinness World Records, the Cellato representative revealed the extensive effort invested in perfecting this extraordinary dessert.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it”.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time

10 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time

World's most expensive ice cream costs ₦‎3.1 million

World's most expensive ice cream costs ₦‎3.1 million

Best and worst dressed celebrities at AMVCA cultural day 2023

Best and worst dressed celebrities at AMVCA cultural day 2023

7 money-saving tips for newlywed couples in 2023

7 money-saving tips for newlywed couples in 2023

5 creative things to do with leftover food to prevent food wastage

5 creative things to do with leftover food to prevent food wastage

'There was a point...I was seeing the stage upside down' - Hilda Baci

'There was a point...I was seeing the stage upside down' - Hilda Baci

‘You can be sexy and still change the world’ - Hilda Baci on how women are unfairly stereotyped

‘You can be sexy and still change the world’ - Hilda Baci on how women are unfairly stereotyped

5 most powerful acts of love you should know

5 most powerful acts of love you should know

5 effective ways to deep cleanse your scalp for longer hair

5 effective ways to deep cleanse your scalp for longer hair

5 most sexually satisfied countries in the world - and Nigeria is part of them

5 most sexually satisfied countries in the world - and Nigeria is part of them

How Kenyan chef Maliha plans to beat Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

How Kenyan chef Maliha plans to beat Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

Chika Ike stuns in green at Cannes Film Festival

Chika Ike stuns in green at Cannes Film Festival

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fela Anikulapo Kuti holds a Guinness world record for the most studio album recordings released [Credit: CGTN Africa]

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

A muscular black man (Credit: Adobe stock)

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

Hilda Baci plans to cook a total of 35 sides, soups, cold dishes and sauces [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?

Hilda Baci cooks over 110 meals in 64 hours [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

Hilda Baci cooks over 110 meals 64 hours into her Guinness World Record attempt