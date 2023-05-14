What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?
Hilda Baci plans to cook for 97 hours in four days to become a Guinness world record breaker.
The 27-year-old is chasing the record for an individual's longest cooking marathon. Lata Tondon of India currently holds the record after cooking for 87 hours, and 45 minutes in 2019.
To break the record, Hilda Baci plans to cook for 97 hours in four days, starting on May 11, 2023.
The chef is set up at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, where members of the public are welcome to cheer her on.
Hilda Baci plans to cook a total of 35 sides, soups, cold dishes and sauces, mostly Nigerian cuisine; and invites well-wishers to have a taste of her meals — and record-breaking greatness.
This is a list of meals Hilda Baci will cook for 97 hours to join the list of Nigerians already on the Guinness World Records.
Hilda Baci sides menu
- Party jollof
- Coconut rice
- Native rice
- Asun rice
- Fried rice
- Native pasta
- Jollof pasta
- Porridge yam
- Porridge plantain
- Mashed potatoes
- White rice soups
Hilda Baci soups menu
- Chicken curry
- Edika ikong
- Egusi
- Oha
- Afang
- Fisherman soup
- Nsala
- Goatmeat pepper soup
- Seafood okra
- Ofe akwu
Hilda Baci breakfast/cold dishes menu
- Akara
- Pancake
- Burger
- Chicken wraps
- Abacha
- African breadfruit
Hilda Baci sauces/meats menu
- Goatmeat stew
- Buka stew
- Peppered turkey
- Peppered chicken
- Fried fish
- Peppered fish
- Turkey stew
- Ofada sauce
