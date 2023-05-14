The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?

Samson Toromade

Hilda Baci plans to cook for 97 hours in four days to become a Guinness world record breaker.

Hilda Baci plans to cook a total of 35 sides, soups, cold dishes and sauces [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]
Hilda Baci plans to cook a total of 35 sides, soups, cold dishes and sauces [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

Recommended articles

The 27-year-old is chasing the record for an individual's longest cooking marathon. Lata Tondon of India currently holds the record after cooking for 87 hours, and 45 minutes in 2019.

To break the record, Hilda Baci plans to cook for 97 hours in four days, starting on May 11, 2023.

The chef is set up at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, where members of the public are welcome to cheer her on.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hilda Baci has thousands of Nigerians cheering her on online and at the Amore Gardens location where she's cooking [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]
Hilda Baci has thousands of Nigerians cheering her on online and at the Amore Gardens location where she's cooking [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon] Pulse Nigeria

Hilda Baci plans to cook a total of 35 sides, soups, cold dishes and sauces, mostly Nigerian cuisine; and invites well-wishers to have a taste of her meals — and record-breaking greatness.

This is a list of meals Hilda Baci will cook for 97 hours to join the list of Nigerians already on the Guinness World Records.

  1. Party jollof
  2. Coconut rice
  3. Native rice
  4. Asun rice
  5. Fried rice
  6. Native pasta
  7. Jollof pasta
  8. Porridge yam
  9. Porridge plantain
  10. Mashed potatoes
  11. White rice soups
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Chicken curry
  2. Edika ikong
  3. Egusi
  4. Oha
  5. Afang
  6. Fisherman soup
  7. Nsala
  8. Goatmeat pepper soup
  9. Seafood okra
  10. Ofe akwu
  1. Akara
  2. Pancake
  3. Burger
  4. Chicken wraps
  5. Abacha
  6. African breadfruit
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Goatmeat stew
  2. Buka stew
  3. Peppered turkey
  4. Peppered chicken
  5. Fried fish
  6. Peppered fish
  7. Turkey stew
  8. Ofada sauce
Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?

What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?

This week's best celebrity picture on Instagram

This week's best celebrity picture on Instagram

Silverbird Group unveils unique Miss Universe Nigeria contest

Silverbird Group unveils unique Miss Universe Nigeria contest

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design

Hilda Baci begins cook-a-thon attempt

Hilda Baci begins cook-a-thon attempt

Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

Why women rub powder on their necks during naming ceremonies

Why women rub powder on their necks during naming ceremonies

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Meet Adamma, the beautiful Igbo masquerade

Meet Adamma, the beautiful Igbo masquerade

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

Here are 3 reasons you feel sleepy after eating

Here are 3 reasons you feel sleepy after eating

5 aso-ebi styles for your next owambe inspired by Diiadem

5 aso-ebi styles for your next owambe inspired by Diiadem

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian passport holders also get completely visa-free access to 26 other countries [Biometric Update]

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

Ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

Welcome to Lagos is a book by Chibundu Onuzo

The hilarious origin story of these 5 popular places in Lagos

Salt has many benefits [Eatervegas]

5 things to know about cooking with salt