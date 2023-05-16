The sports category has moved to a new website.
Former cooking record holder, Chef Lata Tondon says ‘Wait for Guinness to officially announce if the record is broken or not'

Temi Iwalaiye

The current record holder for the longest cooking marathon, , Chef Tata Tondon is calling for peace as we wait for Hilda Baci to be announced the official World Record breaker.

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci (right), is eyeing the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon by an individual set by Indian chef, Lata Tondon (left) in 2019
Some Nigerians have also harassed the former record holder, Chef Lata Tondon, who cooked for more than 87 hours, by going under her pictures on Instagram to comment many unsavoury things.

Chef Tata London is calling for peace [Instagram/cheftatalondon]
Yesterday, Guinness said that they were impressed, but they needed time to verify and review the evidence. Now, the previous record holder is asking for people in Nigeria and India to maintain peace and wait for Guinness to announce first.

Nigerian Guinness Record Holder, Kaffi and her group, who broke the record for the longest time a group danced, dancing for over 55 hours 40 minutes, said it takes about a week for Guinness verification to be made and a certificate given.

However, we wonder if the verification might be sped up because of the pressure from Nigerians online.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

