Fela and the Kalakuta Queens makes a major hit in South Africa

Astounding! Insightful! Captivating! World class and much more has been the words used by South Africans to qualify Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, the musical, a master piece of Bolanle Austin-Peters, the award winning and well respected Nigerian producer.

Since it’s debut at the South African State Theatre, conversations have sprawled about the stage play; from positive reviews of its cast to the quality of sound, to lightening and overall aesthetic production, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens has indeed touched the souls of South Africans.

Tapping into the biography of the famous singer and activist, the show portrays Fela, the legendary musician as a bold and uncompromising social activist. He was also seen in the light of a flamboyant musical maestro, who married 27 wives (known as the Queens), and exuded an honest love and desire in building a better community for Nigerians and Africa at large, appealing to the emotions of the viewers.

It has been an emotional ride for the many viewers of this musical; bags of emotion busted, laughter, tears and giggles filled the atmosphere at different point. See images below to catch an insight of viewers’ excitement.

Don’t be left out in this conversation, the show is still running till 7th April 2019, Grab a ticket to be a part of this!

