Enjoy Cold Stone's 12 days of Christmas and the new Lotus Cheesecake this December

Ho! Ho!! Ho!!! Smile! Santa's coming to town. Christmas is exciting but it’s more exciting with Cold Stone Creamery. The festive season is about to be a whole lot more remarkable and memorable with a lot of goofy fun. Well, that’s how we do it at Cold Stone.

Enjoy indulgence all through December with Cold Stone to flex this festive season and kick off the excitement with the new Lotus Cheesecake. Experience the delectable new flavour with a taste of richness and fun. It is the most exciting month of the year so, turn up your energy through the rooftop this festive season. Say Yeah yeah!!

As the most exciting month of the year, Cold Stone has a new thrill up its sleeves to make the celebration top-notch and out of this world. With the launch of the Christmas Cake, Cold Stone is set to bring mind-blowing fun to you on the 10th Day of December. Dine and merry with your friends and loved ones. Say cheers to a completely new feeling.

As the 7th day of Cold Stone’s 12 days of Christmas screams perfection, you can enjoy the Solo Deal to treat yourself and enjoy the bliss to the fullest with the Love it Cup size for as low as N1000. This is the most thoughtful deal ever and it can only be brought to you by Cold Stone, Nigeria’s number 1 Ice cream brand!

Stay abreast with all these wonderful offers by visiting Cold Stone’s official website at www.coldstonecreamery.ng to place an order or locate a store near you. Enjoy the sweetness all locked with a touch. Download the Cold Stone app on your device today! Available on PlayStore and iOS for Android & Apple products respectively. Don’t limit the fun, unlock the treasure as Cold Stone would make you feel like a king in your kingdom.

It is all shades of indulgence with various offers for you to keep up with. Enjoy your favourite flavours specially curated for you with love this festive season. It is 12 days of Christmas fellas. Enjoy the experience!

The feeling is exciting. For more information jump on the website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ or walk into any outlet close to you and indulge in the exciting feeling brought to you by Cold Stone.

#TurnUpForTheFestiveSeason.

