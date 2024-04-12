You can get sentenced to death for drug and alcohol use in these 7 countries

It's important to be aware of the laws and regulations of the country you are visiting to avoid any legal trouble.

Here are countries where drug and alcohol use can lead to death penalty:

1. China

Those caught with drugs may be forced to undergo government-run drug rehabilitation. Some drug-related offenses carry the punishment of execution.

2. Vietnam

Drug offences in Vietnam are considered grave. Those caught with more than 1.3 pounds of heroin may be executed.

3. Malaysia

Drug dealers in Malaysia can face the death penalty, and possession of narcotics can result in a fine, jail time, or deportation. Drinking and driving is also a serious offence.

4. Iran

According to Iran's Islamic Penal Code, drinking alcoholic beverages is punishable by 80 lashes, and if a person is convicted and sentenced three times, the punishment on the fourth time is death.

5. Saudi Arabia

Selling hard drugs in Saudi Arabia almost always results in the death penalty. Alcohol consumption is prohibited, and possession or use of alcohol or narcotics can result in public flogging, fines, lengthy imprisonment, or death.

6. Singapore

Even small amounts of narcotics in Singapore can lead to suspicions of drug dealing, which carries the death penalty.

7. The Philippines