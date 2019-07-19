Most times people choose common Nigerian names because of their popularity. At other times, the parents of the baby love the meaning of the name enough to give it to their children.

Without further ado, these are some of the most common Nigerian names you’ll find all over the country.

Common Nigerian names – English

Blessing

Mercy

Favour

Joy

Precious

Peace

Marvelous

Gift

Glory

Divine

Victor

Victoria

Victory

Fortune

Blossom

Hope

Alice

Jenny

Janet

Sandra

Happiness

Paul

Paulina

Treasure

Queen

Princess

King

Prince

Kingsley

Faith

Joyce

Patience

Gloria

Justina

Rosemary

Michael

Emmanuel

Emmanuella

Lovina

Love

Igbo names and meaning

Adaeze – the king’s first daughter

Adamma – Beautiful first daughter

Adaego – the first daughter who brings wealth or riches

Chibuzo – God comes first or God is the ultimate

Chioma – good luck or Good God

Chika – God is greater

Chinyere – God gave

Ifeoma – the beautiful or good one

Ifeyinwa – nothing can be compared to a child

Ikechukwu - the power of God

Ikenna - Power of the father

Obinna - father’s heart or father’s compound

Eze - king

Nnamdi - my father lives

Chukwudi -there is God

Onyekachi - who is bigger than God?

Common Nigerian names – Yoruba

Bankole – build an abode for me

Bolade – honor will arrive

Damilola – blessed with remarkable riches

Gbolahan - flaunt wealth

Obafemi - the king (or ruler) loves me

Olabisi – my joy has been multiplied

Tifeoluwa – it is the will of God

Yetunde – mother has returned again (or reincarnated)

Titilayo – eternal happiness

Modupe; I give thanks

Folashade – make wealth a crown

Bimpe - elegant and beautiful

Abimbola – born into riches

Abiodun – born on the day of a festival

Adelola- crowns bring honor

Eniola – wealthy person

Ekundayo – my sorrows have turned into joy

Enitan – the one whose birth inspired a story

Fehintola - lean on wealth

Common Nigerian names – Hausa

Aminu - this means a reliable and trustworthy person

Danjuma - this is a name that is given to a child born on Friday

Faruq - this means the distinguisher of truth from falsehood

Fara- fair in complexion

Gimbiya- princess

Sarauniya- queen

Aisha- living, prosperous

Latifah- gentle, kind, refined

Halimah- safe, sound, health

Habibah- beloved

Zahrah- flower, blossom,splendour

Common Nigerian names – Ibibio

Ekaete- Father’s mother

Uyai- beauty

Obongoawan-queen

Ediye- beautiful

Affiong- moon

Eno-obong- God’s gift

Aniekan – who can win God

Itoro – praise

Imaobong – God’s love

Iniobong – God’s gift

Sifon – goodness

Edikan – victory

Ekomobong – praise God

Ifiok – wisdom

Ime – patience

Dara – rejoice

Idara – Joy

Mfon – goodness

Mbom – sympathy

Edidiong – blessing

Iniobong – God’s time

Inemesit – happiness

Unyime – God’s agreement

Abasifreke – God will never forget me

These common Nigerian names are popular all over the country. Go ahead and pick a suitable name for your baby boy or girl.

