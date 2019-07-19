Most times people choose common Nigerian names because of their popularity. At other times, the parents of the baby love the meaning of the name enough to give it to their children.
Without further ado, these are some of the most common Nigerian names you’ll find all over the country.
Common Nigerian names – English
Blessing
Mercy
Favour
Joy
Favour
Precious
Peace
Marvelous
Gift
Glory
Divine
Victor
Victoria
Victory
Fortune
Blossom
Hope
Alice
Jenny
Janet
Sandra
Happiness
Paul
Paulina
Treasure
Queen
Princess
King
Prince
Kingsley
Faith
Joyce
Patience
Gloria
Justina
Rosemary
Michael
Emmanuel
Emmanuella
Lovina
Love
Alice
Igbo names and meaning
Adaeze – the king’s first daughter
Adamma – Beautiful first daughter
Adaego – the first daughter who brings wealth or riches
Chibuzo – God comes first or God is the ultimate
Chioma – good luck or Good God
Chika – God is greater
Chinyere – God gave
Ifeoma – the beautiful or good one
Ifeyinwa – nothing can be compared to a child
Ikechukwu - the power of God
Ikenna - Power of the father
Obinna - father’s heart or father’s compound
Eze - king
Nnamdi - my father lives
Chukwudi -there is God
Onyekachi - who is bigger than God?
Common Nigerian names – Yoruba
Bankole – build an abode for me
Bolade – honor will arrive
Damilola – blessed with remarkable riches
Gbolahan - flaunt wealth
Obafemi - the king (or ruler) loves me
Olabisi – my joy has been multiplied
Tifeoluwa – it is the will of God
Yetunde – mother has returned again (or reincarnated)
Titilayo – eternal happiness
Modupe; I give thanks
Folashade – make wealth a crown
Damilola – blessed with remarkable riches
Bimpe - elegant and beautiful
Bimpe - elegant and beautiful
Abimbola – born into riches
Abiodun – born on the day of a festival
Adelola- crowns bring honor
Eniola – wealthy person
Ekundayo – my sorrows have turned into joy
Enitan – the one whose birth inspired a story
Fehintola - lean on wealth
Common Nigerian names – Hausa
Aminu - this means a reliable and trustworthy person
Danjuma - this is a name that is given to a child born on Friday
Faruq - this means the distinguisher of truth from falsehood
Fara- fair in complexion
Gimbiya- princess
Sarauniya- queen
Aisha- living, prosperous
Latifah- gentle, kind, refined
Halimah- safe, sound, health
Habibah- beloved
Zahrah- flower, blossom,splendour
Common Nigerian names – Ibibio
Ekaete- Father’s mother
Uyai- beauty
Obongoawan-queen
Ediye- beautiful
Affiong- moon
Eno-obong- God’s gift
Aniekan – who can win God
Itoro – praise
Imaobong – God’s love
Iniobong – God’s gift
Sifon – goodness
Edikan – victory
Ekomobong – praise God
Ifiok – wisdom
Ime – patience
Dara – rejoice
Idara – Joy
Mfon – goodness
Mbom – sympathy
Edidiong – blessing
Iniobong – God’s time
Inemesit – happiness
Unyime – God’s agreement
Abasifreke – God will never forget me
These common Nigerian names are popular all over the country. Go ahead and pick a suitable name for your baby boy or girl.
Resource: Hiraeth
Also Read: Unique baby names with Biblical meaning: Boys
Best Nigerian baby names for girls
This article was first published on AfriciaParent.com