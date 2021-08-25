Around the World: Why the Maldives is a dream vacation destination

Pulse Nigeria

Living in Nigeria, being engrossed in the hustle and bustle of survival, trying to make ends meet does not mean you can’t still dream of luxury.

Also, these are things you can plan for if travelling around the world is part of your bucket list as it is on mine. Whether or not you can save for it depends on how much you’re earning, but you may never know what the future holds.

According to airlines, it costs $826.26 to fly from Lagos to the Maldives. This is a little bit over N300,000. So, to and fro would be over N600, 000.

Some rooms and chalets cost less than N70,000 per night but, others are way more expensive. If you plan this trip with friends or partners the cost might be less.

Obviously, a trip to the Maldives is one of luxury and class. These are some of the reasons why it is a dream destination.

Clear, blue skies and the blue sea

Pulse Nigeria

Do you ever imagine what paradise is like? Travelling to the Maldives gives you the perfect opportunity to experience paradise.

The skies are the bluest of blue, there are green leaves and palm trees everywhere and, the white sand would calm your spirit and relax your nerves

Snorkeling and sunset watching

Pulse Nigeria

Snorkeling is basically swimming in a water body with diving masks and swimming fins. You can see fishes and other aquatic creatures underneath the water.

You can also plan to see one of the beautiful sunsets by camping by the beach. You would get to see the sun melt into the water and, turn golden.

Speed boating, jet Ski, boat Cruise

Speed boating is a small boat that moves fast, if you are looking for that kind of excitement, you can plan that.

Jet skis are a little bit more dangerous, and you might need help with that. A jet ski is like a scooter (motorcycle) that the rider sits or stand on in the water.

If these activities are too dangerous for you, an ordinary boat cruise is a perfect activity for you to try.

You would sit in the boat in your bikini, or whatever you have on, sipping, drinking, and having a good time.

Swimming

Pulse Nigeria

You can swim in the ocean and have that experience. Hopefully, if you do that, it means you are a good swimmer; the tides are low and, there is a lifeguard around.

You could also swim in a resort swimming pool or relax by the poolside.

Tropical drinks and cuisine

Your taste palate would experience a change for the better when you have a taste of their delicacies or their cocktails.

I spoke to Sarah who went on a trip to the Maldives. "What I loved about the trip was the view, the people there were friendly, their food was good but very boring at a time, because I missed African food.