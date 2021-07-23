Around the world: Visit Senegal and bask in culture and history

Often times when we dream of travelling out of Nigeria, it is cities in America, countries in Europe or exotic islands we dream of but, we have so much to explore and experience in our immediate surroundings.

Although the Senegalese people have their own indigenous languages, French is their lingua franca. So you might want to have your duolingo app handy.

A round trip to Senegal (a plane ticket that covers the price to and fro) costs a little over N200,000.

As identified by UNESCO, Senegal has about seven cultural sites. Ile de Goree is one of them. You get to see where slaves were kept. This peaceful and tranquil island once housed the horrors of slave trade.

The Ile de Goree is a 28-hectare colonial building covered in bougainvillea flowers. The entire island is painted in pastel colors with a waterfront and colorful boats.

While in Senegal, you might also see the Djoudj National Bird Sanctuary. It is a wetland that houses about 1.5 million migratory birds like the pink flamingo, great egret, African spoonbill and many others.

Saint Louis is also a cultural heritage site and one of the most beautiful places in Senegal. It is an island built in the middle of the Senegal River Estuary, it has so many beautiful colonial structures and UNESCO calls it a “subtle marriage between land and water.”

At St Louis, you can visit museums and art galleries, wander around and take in the architecture, visit the parks, ride in boats, or attend the Jazz festival in May.

Senegal also has a plethora of beaches and resorts.

One of the most famous resorts is La Petite Cote. La Petite Cote is an exotic chalet-like resort with a pool, beach, and a waterside. It is a perfect holiday getaway.

Senegal also has one of the most colorful markets, with its stalls painted in bright and diverse colors.

If you recall, there is a popular outfit worn by Nigerian mothers called the Senegalese dress. These dresses were colorful with different motifs and designs on them.

When in Senegal, stopover at their markets and buy a variety of things like fabrics, woven baskets, jewelry and so much more.

The Senegalese people are very hospitable and there is so much to experience in that country. I am certain they would make your stay a memorable one if you choose to travel there.