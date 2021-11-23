RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

A temple in Japan has 1,200 funny and weird statues

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Otagi Nenbutsu-ji is the quirkiest Buddhist temple in the world.

Live looking sculptures at the Otagi Nenbutsu-Ji temple [nationalarcheaology/saltybarbara]
Live looking sculptures at the Otagi Nenbutsu-Ji temple [nationalarcheaology/saltybarbara]

A Buddhist temple is for Buddhist monks and priests to meditate and pray but this is not the case of Otagi Nenbutsu-ji Temple.

Recommended articles

What would you expect from a Buddhist temple? An air of solemnity, seriousness and reverence.

The temple has suffered quite a number of misfortunes [nationalarchealogysaltybarbara]
The temple has suffered quite a number of misfortunes [nationalarchealogysaltybarbara] Pulse Nigeria

Otagi Nenbutsu-ji temple is found in the beautiful Arashiyama area in Kyoto Hills, Tokyo. It was originally in the Higashiyama area in the eighth century but due to flooding, it had to be moved several places until it got to its current location.

On the hills, you will see 1,200 stone sculptures of Rakan, Buddha’s disciples but instead of looking sombre and reflective, they look fun, cute, sad and, all the range of human emotions.

You will even see two statues drinking together and another statue with a camera!

Two buddhas sharing a drink [neverendingvogage]
Two buddhas sharing a drink [neverendingvogage] Pulse Nigeria

The temple was not always like this. In 1955, Kocho Nishimura, a Buddhist monk and sculptor took over the temple and began to transform it.

It was amateurs who came to learn how to sculpt from Nishimura that made such whimsical statues.

A rakan with a camera [neverendingvogage]
A rakan with a camera [neverendingvogage] Pulse Nigeria

Nishimura asked them to express their creativity however they wanted and that was the result.

Stopping by Kyoto and seeing the whimsical sculptures will put a smile on your face. In a vast sea of 1,200 sculptors, one sculpture might just remind you of yourself.

Though they are covered in moss, many tourists try to find their lookalike sculptures.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A temple in Japan has 1,200 funny and weird statues

A temple in Japan has 1,200 funny and weird statues

5 reasons to bathe with cold water

5 reasons to bathe with cold water

Do Nigerians even care about Black Friday clearance sales?

Do Nigerians even care about Black Friday clearance sales?

5 ways to know you bought a bleaching cream

5 ways to know you bought a bleaching cream

5 causes of rashes in the penile area

5 causes of rashes in the penile area

How to take care of a sick person with dementia

How to take care of a sick person with dementia

Shea butter is all you need to clear your dark knuckles...Here's how

Shea butter is all you need to clear your dark knuckles...Here's how

Anal Itching: Causes and natural remedies for anus infection

Anal Itching: Causes and natural remedies for anus infection

All the cab colours in different cities in Nigeria

All the cab colours in different cities in Nigeria