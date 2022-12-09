ADVERTISEMENT
A look at the Chinese custom where brides must cry before getting married

Oghenerume Progress

Marriage is such a beautiful thing.

Chinese weddings
Chinese weddings

Weddings are also such lovely occasions that goes with laughter, expression of love, singing, dancing and much more. While weddings are usually happy events there is a custom in China where there is crying involved and definitely not the happy kind.

This unique custom is observed by the Tujia people in many parts of China where a lady who is set to get married cries before her wedding ceremony to express her reluctance to part with her family.

The whole crying event in this Chinese crying custom begins a month to her wedding. At night, she wails her eyes out for about an hour. Her mother joins in the crying after ten days and the grandmother, if alive, joins in the crying after another ten days.

Chinese weddings
Chinese weddings

Sisters and aunties of the bride are also required to cry and in some cases, ten ladies are arranged to join in this crying party. Crying is usually accompanied with songs known as "crying marriage songs".

This crying custom was so important years ago that if the bride-to-be does not cry, her neighbors would see her as lacking home training. There are situations where she could be beaten by her mother for not crying at the wedding ceremony.

The bride's intelligence and virtue are also judged based on how well she can sing the crying marriage songs. Also, her crying or absence of it, is used to judge her identity and reputation. In some places, it is used as a symbol of the bride's wisdom and morals.

Chinese weddings
Chinese weddings Pulse Nigeria

There are situations where young girls of 15 and 16 are trained to cry in a bid to prepare them for their wedding. They also practice with there friends to ensure there no mistakes when it is time for them to officially cry during the weddings.

What are your thoughts on this wedding ritual?

