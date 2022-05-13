7 reasons why you should visit Tanzania

1. Mount Kilimanjaro

Tanzania is home to the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro. It is located in North-Eastern Tanzania and can be seen from far into Kenya. At 5895 meters high, Mount Kilimanjaro is an awe-inspiring sight. While some tourists are content admiring it from a safe distance, the daring ones climb to the summit of the mountain. The view from the top of the mountain is definitely a reward for the hike.

2 The Maasai people

Another reason why you should visit Tanzania is that you get to meet the Maasai people. They live in southern Kenya and northern Tanzania along the Great Rift valley on semi-arid and arid lands. They are well known for their special red cloth called shuka and highly energetic customs. The Maasai people are very welcoming.

3. The Great Migration

One of the most spectacular experiences to witness is the Great Migration. It is on the bucket list of many African travelers. When you visit Tanzania you stand a chance to witness a million wildebeests and hundreds of thousands of gazelles and zebras, closely followed by their predators embarking on a journey across the Serengeti park in search of green pastures and water. Not a lot of experiences top this natural spectacle.

4. The wildlife

Tanzania has the largest concentration and diversity of animals in Africa. There are also over 1000 species of birds in the country. Tanzania is home to some of the world's most treasured national parks and game reserves including the world's largest game reserve; Selous Game Reserve. It is home to a wide array of elephants, buffalos, rhinos, hippopotamuses, crocodiles and wild dogs.

5. The Ngorongoro Crater

The Ngorongoro Crater is the world's largest intact, unfilled volcanic caldera. It has a large population of ungulates. The backdrop of the crater walls provides a stunning aesthetic for photographs.

6. Zanzibar

Tanzania is not only about safari adventures. Zanzibar with its beautiful white sand beaches is another reason to visit Tanzania. It is an excellent place for a lovely vacation and it will hypnotize you with its beauty, and rich culture. While basking in Zanzibar's beauty and ambience, it is important to take extra security measures because it no longer seems to be safe, especially for female solo travelers.

7. The food