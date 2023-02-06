Want to lift your buttocks permanently without surgery, try eating these foods.
7 foods you should be eating more for bigger butts
Getting a bigger butt is more about what you do in the kitchen than what you do in the gym.
Recommended articles
Eggs
Consuming eggs provides your body with the energy need to power your workouts and help you grow your bum. It is the most efficient form of protein and one of the healthiest foods.
According to reports, it’s best to consume them in the morning as it will help to power you throughout the day and during your workouts.
READ ALSO: 7 foods to help you build your muscles
Fish
Fish such as salmon, tilapia, and salmon are the best foods to grow your bum because it’s packed with omega-3 fatty acids which are known as healthy fats. Regular intake of fish by adding to your lunch and supper fulfill the role of increasing your calorie intake while providing your body with the good fats.
Chicken
Chicken is one of the highest protein suppliers and an important source of Vitamins and Minerals for growing your buttocks.
Eating chicken instead of red meat is a better option because it has less cholesterol. Check out our favorite chicken recipe for this weekend.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal is the best option when it comes to breakfast because it’s nutritious and very filling. You can spice it up with fruits and vegetables. It contains micronutrients that will help to increase your muscle mass. It’s a fantastic food to grow your butt size.
Oatmeal also does a good job at reducing blood cholesterol levels, reduces the risk of heart attack and also helps to minimize the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Avocado
Avocado is a great source of monounsaturated fats. These fats will help you gain mass on your buttocks and reduce bad cholesterol in your body.
It contains a lot of vitamins, potassium, fiber and amino acids, all which help you get a bigger butt.
Sweet potatoes
These are great sources of carbohydrates that you should avoid if you are trying to lose weight. But if you are trying to get a bigger and fuller butt then you must definitely eat more potatoes.
By doing the right butt workouts you can deposit some extra mass on your butt when eating healthy calorie dense foods like sweet potatoes.
Tomatoes
These are antioxidants banks that are also full of fibers and nutrients. Adding tomatoes to every meal will definitely make your butt look and feel great.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng