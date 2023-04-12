The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
7 Do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

Samiah Ogunlowo

During this time, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk in addition to following the Ramadan do's and don'ts.

Reciting Quaran in Ramadan


This month, as one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is known to cleanse the soul and bring one closer to Allah. Ramadan, which lasts 29-30 days, is considered a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, togetherness, worship, and self-control.

Aside from abstaining from food and drink from dawn to dusk, there is a lot more to do and avoid during the holy month of Ramadan. Here are 5 do's and don’ts of the holy month:

Ramadan is a time to communicate with God. Ramadan, the month in which the holy book was revealed to Prophet Muhammad, is the time to recite the Holy Quran as many times as possible. It is also one of the many things to do to gain rewards during the holy month.

It is important that the Prophet's (PBUH) Sunnah be followed in order to reap the benefits of the holy month. The Prophet's (PBUH) routine during this month must be a model for all Muslims. This includes avoiding all the things the religion forbids and doing more of what it allows.

Perform Taraweeh and some non-obligatory prayers

In addition to the five daily prayers, another important aspect of Ramadan is the performance of the Taraweeh prayer.

Taraweeh prayers are to be performed daily after Isha in order to strengthen one's bond with the Almighty and gain God's blessings. Nafl or non-obligatory can also be performed for extra virtue.

Avoid being irritable and impatient


It is critical not to lose patience with other people. It's no surprise that a lack of food and water can make one irritable and vulnerable, which is why staying calm is essential.

Don't yell, fight, or engage in any destructive behaviour during Ramadan because the month of Ramadan is all about patience and tolerance.

Forgive everyone


Since Ramadan is a month of forgiveness, it is important to forgive anyone and everyone while also asking the almighty for forgiveness.

Fornication is the act of having sex between two people who are not legally married. Islam, like any other religion, forbids fornication. Fornicating during Ramadan or while fasting is even more damaging to your relationship with Allah than on other days. As a result, avoid it at all costs.

To be clear, if you are living with a "woman" or "man" but have never legally married, the sex you have is also fornication according to Islamic teaching. As a result, avoid having sex with him/her at any time of day or night during Ramadan.

Avoid gossips


It's very common to make disparaging remarks about other people's problems and lives. It's also not gender specific. Men and women both gossip. Gossiping is one more thing you must be cautious of, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. Keep your mouth shut to avoid gossiping and backbiting.

Offer Zakat


Zakat is one of Islam's five pillars and it entails taking a portion of your wealth and distributing it to those in need. To have your fast accepted by the Almighty Allah, you must pay Zakat.

It is known to everyone that these social media platforms contain a large amount of content that is inappropriate for someone who is fasting. As a result, it's best to avoid them - at least for the duration of Ramadan.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.






