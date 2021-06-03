6 mouth-watering delicacies you can eat at a roadside bar

No matter the city in Nigeria a stroll around your street at night would display men sitting in ramshackle, makeshift shops having beers and a good laugh.

But it is not only beers these places have to offer. They are affordable meals sold at these shops. What is lacking in ambience you get in taste.

Pepper soup

Pepper soup is a perfect combination of pepper, assorted meat, herbs and flavor.

Isi-Ewu

Isi-Ewu means goat head if you have never had isi-ewu in your life, you have not truly lived. The ingredients for Isi-ewu are palm oil, some local spices and leaves.

Asun and peppered snail

Asun and peppered snail this combination is a match made in heaven. The peppered goat meat and the snail will keep your tongues mildly hot, but it is delicious.

Nkwobi

Nkwobi is a cow's leg. It has way more edible meat and put together from a similar sauce as isi-ewu.

Suya

Suya is prepared from skewered beef and is spiced to perfection. Typically, suya men hover around these roadside bars.

Grilled fish

One thing about Nigerians is that they know how to grill and spice anything, enjoy this grilled fish with hot sauce at a roadside bar.