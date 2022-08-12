RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 unconventional activities to try out on a vacation

Authors:

Omotosho Elizabeth

Vacation can get boring if all you do is wake up, eat some delicious meals, take lovely pictures in your hotel room or on the beach to pepper your friends, then sleep at night, and wake up the next morning only to repeat the cycle.

On the other hand, when you have a lineup of events or activities to do, it can be so much fun, whether you are with a group or all by yourself.

An excellent way to enjoy your vacation is to get involved in activities that make you active and have fun simultaneously. You could go fishing, try boat paddling, or kayaking. Thankfully, most of these activities are pretty simple to learn.

So, even if you haven’t tried them out before, you can easily learn them.

Kayaking
Kayaking Pulse Nigeria

Talk of a fun activity to do while on vacation, group activities like cooking or dance class top the list. It gives you the chance to meet new people, who might either be on vacation as well or just out for a fun day.

Dance classes
Dance classes AFP

There’s something beautiful about exploring a city at night. The streetlights come up, making the city look so colorful and calm. How about enjoying such a view by taking a walk or a drive down to the nearest bar, restaurant, or karaoke club, for a fun night experience?

walking at night
walking at night Pulse Nigeria

The whole point of your vacation is to feel refreshed and enjoy a good time all by yourself, with bae, friends, or colleagues. So, go all out. Go to the park and try out all the fun stuff there.

Amusement park
Amusement park Gary Burke / Contributor

If you enjoy art and history, taking a visit to the museum might be an interesting thing to do. It gives you something extra to talk about when you get back home. You can educate others about a few things that you learnt while on vacation.

Visit a museum
Visit a museum Pulse Ghana

