5 travel souvenirs from Dubai that will blow everyone away

Dubai is known as the "City of Gold" for a reason - it's one of the most popular shopping cities in the world for gold jewelry and accessories. The Gold Souk is a must-visit if you have time, but even if you don't, you can find gold products at many of the city's markets or malls.

Whether it's a gold ring or an entire cup made from pure gold, there are options to please everyone on your gift list. You can also find gold coins with beautiful designs that would be ideal as gifts or keepsakes. If you're looking for something more playful and lighthearted, there are even camel figurines made entirely of solid gold!

2. Camel milk chocolate

Dubai is a city where everything you could possibly imagine as a tourist exists. If you're visiting the UAE's most populous city, then it's likely that you've heard of camel milk chocolate.

Camel milk chocolate is made from camel milk, not camel dung (as some internet rumours might suggest). Also, in addition to being one of the tastiest chocolates in Dubai, camel milk chocolate also has health benefits: it's loaded with vitamin C and other nutrients that can improve your skin's quality or aid your digestion.

3. Arabian coffee pot

Arabic coffee is an important part of the culture in the Middle East. It's served at every meal, and is almost always served in a dallah pot. The dallah is a traditional Arabic coffee pot that is made of brass or copper.

The dallah is decorated with intricate designs that represent different elements from Arabian mythology or patterns from nature like palm trees, suns, and moons. When guests are invited into an Arabian home, they will typically be presented with coffee poured by the host directly from this pot.

4. Pashmina shawls

Pashmina shawls, or simply pashminas, are a traditional type of Indian shawl made from the wool of the pashmina goat. These fleeces are soft, lightweight, and versatile - perfect for keeping you warm in sometimes chilly Dubai winters without overheating you during summers.

Pashminas are also available in an array of colours that can give your look some extra flair. They will go with any type of clothing and any kind of occasion, so you don't have to buy several different scarves or wraps to match all your outfits. They are an excellent choice for women.

5. Persian rugs

Persian rugs are not made in Dubai, but the city is known for having a wide variety of Persian rugs available at great prices. You can find them all over the city, but one of the best places to browse and compare prices is at the Gold Souk. There, you can walk around, admire the architecture along with all kinds of gold jewelry and other treasures, and get lost in an array of meticulously handwoven rugs.