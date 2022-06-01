5 things you probably didn't know about Queen Elizabeth II

Every year, the United Kingdom has a bank holiday to celebrate The Queen’s birthday.

This year is special because it is her platinum Jubilee (she has been queen for 70 years) and the bank holiday will take place from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

Since this week would be her platinum Jubilee, we thought to share five things you probably didn’t know about The Queen.

1. She uses her handbag to send signals to her staff

If there is one thing about The Queen, you never catch her without her purses and bags. She reported owns 200 types of the same type of handbags.

Ever wonder what’s in it? A royal historian says that there is usually lipstick, a mirror, mint, reading glasses, a pen and some money when she is going to church on Sundays.

What are some of the bag signals she sends to a staff member?

If she moves her bag from one hand to the other then it means she wants to end that conversation and move on. So, a staff member will come up to her and provide a plausible excuse, like, ‘The Duke of Cambridge sends an important message” and she uses that cue to move on. If she puts her bag on the floor, she is not enjoying the conversation and wants to be rescued. If she puts her bag on the table, she wants the event to end in five minutes.

2. The Queen does not have a passport or driver’s license

Yes! Isn’t that a dream life? The Queen can travel to any country she wants without a passport. She and her forefathers colonized half the world, so that is no surprise.

She also doesn’t have a driver’s license or a license plate - talk about freedom of movement.

3. She has two birthdays

The Queen is living the dream. Imagine two times in the year, people get to fuss over you and buy gifts.

Her actual birthday is on April 21st, but she celebrates in June because the weather in June is perfect for all the festivities.

There is a troop at the palace where she rides in her carriage and her family joins her on the balcony to wave at the crowd.

This year only 'working royals' will join her, which means Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew will be absent.

4. She never went to school

Well, The Queen is not a graduate but she was homeschooled by private tutors. She began Queen training at the age of 14 years old.

Her family probably never saw the need for her to go to a traditional school.

5. She doesn’t go by her last name

Her birth name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, but no one calls her that.

She goes by her official title which is, “Elizabeth, the second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth and Defender of the Faith.”