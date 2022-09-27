5 signs you may be eating way too much sugar

Eventually, it is forced to store in the blood which results in conditions like diabetes, heart diseases, and the likes. So, knowing just how much sugar is enough for your body is paramount.

Thankfully, your body has its own way of communicating this to you, if you observe patiently. You might want to watch out for a few signs like these:

1) Excess cravings

One of the signs that you’re consuming way too much sugar is that your cravings will increase. So, you’ll find yourself consuming more food within a short time. You see, sugar has no nutrients in it, so you need a lot of it to feel satisfied, leading to increased cravings.

The worse part is that you might even realize how much you’ve consumed except you decide to keep a record of it.

2) You’re tired all the time

When you eat foods that are high in sugar, your energy level goes up, but then it is immediately followed by a drop in energy, making you feel tired for the rest of the day.

Again, because most surgery foods are nutrient deficient, the energy they provide to the body isn’t likely to last, which is what eventually leads to a drop in energy level.

3) Unnecessary mood swings

Are you constantly moody for no reason? You might want to pay attention to your diet.

Our energy level is most stable when our blood sugar is stable. Excess sugar intake, on the other hand, leads to fluctuations in energy levels. So, it goes high then crashes and continues the cycle. This could lead to sluggishness and mood swings.

4) You’re gaining excess weight uncontrollably

Considering how much food you’ll need to finally feel satisfied when you consume a lot of surgery food, it only makes sense that weight gain will be a consequence. If it is not watched, it could lead to obesity.

5) You only want to eat sweet things

The more sugar you eat, the more sugar you will crave. You see, when your body slows down (as a result of a sugar crash), the first thing your body starts demanding is more sugar to make it feel active.