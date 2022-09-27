RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 signs you may be eating way too much sugar

No doubt, sugar or sugary food is delicious and it provides the body with energy to function efficiently. Taking it in excess, however, can be harmful to your health.

This is it. There’s a limit to how much sugar your body can take in and store. Once it passes that level, the body runs into trouble trying to store what’s left of it.

Eventually, it is forced to store in the blood which results in conditions like diabetes, heart diseases, and the likes. So, knowing just how much sugar is enough for your body is paramount.

Thankfully, your body has its own way of communicating this to you, if you observe patiently. You might want to watch out for a few signs like these:

One of the signs that you’re consuming way too much sugar is that your cravings will increase. So, you’ll find yourself consuming more food within a short time. You see, sugar has no nutrients in it, so you need a lot of it to feel satisfied, leading to increased cravings.

The worse part is that you might even realize how much you’ve consumed except you decide to keep a record of it.

When you eat foods that are high in sugar, your energy level goes up, but then it is immediately followed by a drop in energy, making you feel tired for the rest of the day.

Again, because most surgery foods are nutrient deficient, the energy they provide to the body isn’t likely to last, which is what eventually leads to a drop in energy level.

Are you constantly moody for no reason? You might want to pay attention to your diet.

Our energy level is most stable when our blood sugar is stable. Excess sugar intake, on the other hand, leads to fluctuations in energy levels. So, it goes high then crashes and continues the cycle. This could lead to sluggishness and mood swings.

Considering how much food you’ll need to finally feel satisfied when you consume a lot of surgery food, it only makes sense that weight gain will be a consequence. If it is not watched, it could lead to obesity.

The more sugar you eat, the more sugar you will crave. You see, when your body slows down (as a result of a sugar crash), the first thing your body starts demanding is more sugar to make it feel active.

Before you know it, you’ll become addicted to sugar.

