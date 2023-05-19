The sports category has moved to a new website.
5 other Guinness World Records related to food

Oghenerume Progress

It is important to note that there are other Guinness World Records that are also related to food.

Largest bubble gum
The talented chef was able to do 100 hours and 40 minutes of cooking different tasty meals in order to beat the previous record of over 87 hours and 45 minutes.

it is important to note that there are other Guinness world records that are also related to food.

Here are five of them:

World's most expensive fries
World's most expensive fries Pulse Nigeria

The world's most expensive fries according to the Guinness World Records is priced at $200.

They are made by a restaurant in New York City called Serendipity 3. Each plate of French fries at this restaurant comes with premium ingredients like 23-karat edible gold dust and cage-free goose fat from France to a heavy dose of truffle, it is no wonder it is that expensive.

Buritto
Buritto Pulse Nigeria

Miki Sudo currently holds the Guinness world record for the fastest time to eat a burrito.

In 2022, Sudo ate a whole burrito in 31.47 seconds. She beat Leah Shutkever who held the record after eating up a whole burrito in just 35.26 seconds earning her place in the Guinness World Records.

Largest bubble gum
Largest bubble gum Pulse Nigeria
In 2004, Chad Fell of Alabama, United States, decided to take his love for chewing gum to the next level. This was after he blew up a bubblegum bubble that had a diameter of 20 inches (50.8 cm). He did this with three pieces of Dubble Bubble gum.

Longest noodle
Longest noodle Pulse Nigeria

In 2017, a Chinese food company Xiangnian Food Co Ltd earned their place in the Guinness World Records when they made the longest noodle in the world.

Using 40kg of bread flour, 26.8 litres of water and 0.6kg of salt, the noodle measured 3,084 kilometres. In case you are wondering, yes, it was later cooked and served to about 400 employees and guests in attendance.

Ice cream
Ice cream Pulse Nigeria

Dimitri Pancier who is from Italy got his spot on the Guinness World Records after he balanced 125 ice-cream scoops on a single cone.

He did this in 2018 breaking his own former record of 85 ice-cream scoops on a cone.

ALSO READ: How you can get your name in the Guinness Book of World Records

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

